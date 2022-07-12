Migraine Drugs 'Triptans' May Be Useful In Treating Obesity: Study

Obese mice given a daily dose of a migraine drug lost, on average, 3.6 per cent of their body weight after 24 days, the study revealed.

Obesity is no more a high-income country problem; the prevalence of obesity is increasing at an alarming rate in low- and middle-income countries as well. Nearly half of the children under 5 who were overweight or obese in 2019 lived in Asia, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). Further, a report by the UN health agency stated that the worldwide prevalence of obesity has nearly tripled since 1975. Common treatments for obesity include dietary changes and exercise. When diet and exercise haven't worked, or one is facing serious health problems due to their weight, bariatric surgery is usually recommended.

Now, a new study by scientists at UT Southwestern has suggested that Triptans, a commonly prescribed class of migraine drugs, may help in treating obesity. Obese mice given a daily dose of a triptan ate less food and lost weight over the course of a month, the team reported in the Journal of Experimental Medicine.

Study leader Dr. Chen Liu noted that Triptans, which are already known to be safe, could be repurpose for appetite suppression and weight loss.

How Triptans helps fight obesity

It is already known that serotonin, a chemical that the body produces naturally plays a key role in appetite. However, there are 15 different serotonin receptors and the role of each serotonin receptor in appetite has been unclear. Previous weight-loss drugs like fen-phen and lorcaserin (Belviq) that targeted certain individual receptors have been withdrawn from the market due to side effects.

According to Dr. Liu, triptans that are commonly used for treating acute migraines and cluster headaches work by targeting the serotonin 1B receptor (Htr1b), which had not previously been studied well for appetite suppression and weight loss.

In the study on obese mice, the researchers used six prescription triptans, and four of these drugs led the mice eat less. One in particular was found very effective in lowering their body weight and improving glucose metabolism in less than a month. Mice given a daily dose of the drug frovatriptan lost, on average, 3.6 per cent of their body weight after 24 days. During the same period, mice not given a triptan gained an average of 5.1 per cent of their body weight, the researchers said.

Similar results were seen when they implanted devices into the animals that gave them a steady dose of frovatriptan for 24 days.

Obesity related health complications

People who are obese at increased risk for many serious health problems, including heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and certain types of cancer (including endometrial, breast, ovarian, prostate, liver, gallbladder, kidney, and colon).

Heart disease and strokes. Obesity makes you more likely to have high blood pressure and abnormal cholesterol levels, which are risk factors for heart disease and strokes. Type 2 diabetes

Obesity can be prevented by making the choice of healthier foods and regular physical activity.

To reduce excessive weight gain, experts at the WHO advise people to "limit energy intake from total fats and sugars; increase consumption of fruit and vegetables, as well as legumes, whole grains and nuts; and engage in regular physical activity (60 minutes a day for children and 150 minutes spread through the week for adults)."

