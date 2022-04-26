Childhood Obesity: Bariatric Surgery Is A Boon For Obese Patients

Childhood obesity is one of the many problems haunting India. Bariatric surgery is one way to put it to rest and avoid the onset of an epidemic.

Obesity is the biggest and silent killer in India. Westernization of diet and various other aspects like fast foods, eating habits, less outdoor and more indoor activities, have ensured that childhood obesity has crept in. Aerated drinks are one major factor because of which childhood obesity occurs. Hence, childhood obesity has ripped the nation. Nowadays, young boys are having diabetes, and sleep apnea which is worrisome. This is a stage where if things are not corrected at this point in time, obesity is going to ruin our next generation. Childhood obesity has come up very strongly over the past few years and is a matter of concern now.

Problems Due To Obesity

Those children who are obese will not be able to perform their daily activities with ease. They will not be active and be able to focus on their studies. Obese children will have problems such as diabetes, sleep apnea, asthma, joint problems, hypertension, and high cholesterol. Childhood obesity can also lead to poor self-esteem and depression. It can also bring in a lot of stress and anxiety in children. Obese children are likely to stay obese during adulthood and can be detected with noncommunicable diseases (NCDs).

A majority of parents of the patients ask if obesity will take a toll on their married life or will the girls have any health complications during pregnancy. The best solution is to embrace a healthy lifestyle and stay in top shape. Remember that obesity is the biggest cause of infertility. Obese women tend to have low chances of pregnancy. That means a person who is infertile or not having children, and if they go on having problems with their periods, or have polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS). Then the gynaecologist will tell them to lose weight. But, if the patient weighs more than 20kgs or more than 3kgs extra then only diet and exercise will not help. Whether it is an unmarried boy or an unmarried girl or recently married and are infertile or having medical problems. However, there is a solution for everyone. You can undergo weight loss surgery after consulting an expert.

Bariatric Surgery For Obese Patients

Obesity surgery or bariatric surgery not only decreases obesity but also increases the chances of fertility. Be assured that bariatric surgery will not hamper your body a bit and give you successful and best results. Bariatric surgery will ensure that you will lose weight effectively. One will also be cured of medical problems. Irrespective of age, bariatric surgery is safe.

Preventing Childhood Obesity Is The Need Of The Hour

Childhood obesity is better prevented than treated. So, it is important to prevent childhood obesity. But remember that if childhood obesity is not prevented, and it goes to a level where the BMI of the boy/girl is more than 32, more than 33, more than 34 and the person is already into the stage of morbid obesity, then let me reassure you, that bariatric surgery still is the choice of treatment in obese and morbidly obese patients, irrespective of their age to ensure that weight loss occurs and the patient is free of medical problems. It will be imperative for children to adopt healthy living. Try to eat a well-balanced diet inclusive of fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and pulses. Give up on junk, oily, processed, and canned foods, and play outdoors to ensure that whatever energy is coming into the body is also lost.

(The article is contributed by Dr Manish Motwani, Chief Bariatric Surgeon, Aastha Bariatrics, Centre of Excellence in Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery)

