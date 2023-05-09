Benefits Of Gastric Plication Surgery, A Reversible Bariatric Surgery

Gastric plication, a reversible bariatric surgery, helps an obese patient loses 10 kg in less than a month.

Thanks to a reversible bariatric surgery called gastric plication, a 22-year-old girl lost 10 kg in less than a month. Her weight has now come down to 102 kg from 112 kg three weeks ago.

The patient, Sayara Khan (name changed) suffered from obesity since childhood. She has developed body image issues due to which she could not attend college confidently, and socializing with peers also became challenging. Being a student and staying away from parents, she was not able to adhere to a diet plan and she had failed with multiple attempts to weight loss with exercise. As she needed to lose about 35 to 40 kgs of weight, gastric plication surgery, which a reversible bariatric surgery, was recommended.

A team headed by Dr Kedar Patil, Laparoscopic & Bariatric Surgeon, Apollo Spectra hospital Pune, successfully performed the surgery on her.

Dr Kedar Patil said, "Her body mass index (BMI) was 39, she already had tried several diet and exercise attempts at weight loss and failed at it. After discussing the various options for Bariatric surgery, she chose Gastric Plication surgery."

What is gastric plication surgery?

Dr Patil explained, "Gastric Plication Surgery is a reversible bariatric surgery in which the stomach is folded onto itself with the help of stitches to reduce the size of the stomach. This reduces food intake and helps lose weight."

Benefits of gastric plication surgery

Highlighting the advantages of gastric plication, Dr Patil said, "Although Sleeve Gastrostomy is the most preferred bariatric surgery amongst patients and bariatric surgeons, it is an irreversible procedure whereas gastric plication is a reversible procedure. Both have their own place in the armament of bariatric surgery for weight loss."

Further, Dr Patil mentioned that gastric plication is a relatively cost-effective surgery since the consumable requirement for this procedure is less compared to a sleeve gastrostomy. However, due to technical ease sleeve gastrostomy is popular use these days.

According to the Bariatric Surgeon Gastric Plication is widely practiced in the Middle Eastern region, where it originated about 10 years ago.

Before and after gastric plication surgery

The patient, Sayara Khan, was prepared for a week before paforming the surgery with modified diet, breathing exercises and high protein diet. The surgery lasted for 3 hours and was started on liquid diet the next day and discharged on day 3 after surgery. She was on liquid followed by semi solid diet and given regular food 3 weeks post-surgery.

How much weight one can lose withgastric plication surgery

According to Dr Patil, generally, this type of bariatric surgery helps patients lose about 60 to 80 per cent of their excess weight in a time frame of 1-1.5 years. He noted that patients need to modify their dietary habits, lifestyle and exercise regularly to maintain the lost weight in the long run.

Sayara Khan is expected to lose about 35 to 40 kgs in one year, but she needs to take supplements of protein, calcium, multivitamins for a year since obese patients have these preexisting deficiencies, the surgeon added.

Obesityis a silent killer

One needs to maintain an optimum weight to stay healthy. If you're obese, losing weight is important because obesity is a silent killer.

"Obesity impacts every aspect of one's health that is mental, physical, psychological, reproductive, and pulmonary function. Being obese raises one's risk of cholesterol, type 2 diabetes, gallbladder, and liver disease, asthma, heart attack stroke, and osteoarthritis leading to higher mortality and morbidity rates," noted Dr Patil.

Sharing the challenges she faced as an obese person, Sayara Khan said, "I piled up excess kilos and touched 112 kgs. I was unable to do any activities or focus on my studies. I stopped going out and meeting my friends owing to excess weight. I would feel embarrassed and didn't want to be the subject of discussion. I lost hope as diet and exercise couldn't help me to lose weight."

Bariatric surgery gave her a fresh lease of life and she thanked Dr. Patil and his team for the same.

"I eat a nutritious diet now and initiated exercise. I intend to stay in shape and I pledge to do whatever it takes to improve my quality of life. Now, I have started meeting my friends and doing all the daily activities with ease," concluded Sayara Khan.

