Obesity rising across all age groups in India: Expert reveal 5 healthy habits for sustainable weight loss

Obesity is rising rapidly across all age groups in India. Expert shares five practical lifestyle habits that can support sustainable weight loss and help prevent long-term health complications.

India is witnessing a rapid rise in overweight and obesity across all age groups, from its youngest children to adolescents and adults, experts cautioned at a UNICEF-organised national media roundtable on healthy diets held here today.

According to Ms Veena V, Chief Clinical Dietitian & HOD - Department of Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, Aster Whitefield Hospital, "Obesity is a major driver of non-communicable diseases in India, including type 2 diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and fatty liver. The rise in obesity, coupled with persistent undernutrition in other sectors, creates a "double burden" of malnutrition."

1. Focus on balanced meals, not starvation

Focusing on a balanced, nutrient-dense diet rather than starvation is a sustainable approach to long-term health and weight management. Rather than skipping meals, which can lead to metabolic imbalances and overeating, a balanced diet involves consuming the right proportions of macronutrients (carbohydrates, proteins, fats) and micronutrients (vitamins, minerals).

2. Control portions without eliminating staples

Controlling portions of traditional Indian staples like rice and roti rather than eliminating them is a more sustainable approach to weight management and blood sugar control. Many Indian diets are high in carbohydrates, making it crucial to balance meals with fibre, protein, and healthy fats to stay full longer

3. Prioritise strength training alongside cardio

Prioritising strength training alongside cardiovascular exercise is a highly effective, evidence-based strategy for long-term health and weight management. While cardio is excellent for heart health, resistance training prevents the loss of muscle mass that often occurs during weight loss, ensuring a higher metabolic rate.

Benefits of Strength Training:

Building lean muscle increases your resting metabolic rate, meaning your body burns more calories even when at rest.

Strength training helps muscles absorb glucose more effectively, reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes and assisting with blood sugar control.

It helps you lose fat while preserving or building muscle, creating a leaner, stronger physique.

Resistance training increases bone density, reducing the risk of osteoporosis.

By maintaining muscle mass, you avoid the drop in metabolism that often leads to weight regain.

4. Improve sleep and manage stress

Persistent sleep deprivation (less than 7-8 hours) and high stress significantly elevate cortisol levels, causing abdominal fat accumulation, increased sugary food cravings, and disrupted appetite control. To lose weight, it is crucial to establish a consistent, restful sleep routine and utilize stress-management techniques such as yoga, meditation, and mindful breathing.

5. Avoid quick fixes and build habits gradually

People who seek to lose weight sustainably should focus on developing small habits which they can practice repeatedly instead of trying to make big changes to their daily life. The combination of drinking water instead of sweet drinks and walking more steps and preparing meals at home and making careful grocery shopping plans results in sustainable benefits.

The optimal method for weight loss requires individuals to achieve a weekly weight reduction of 0.5 to 1 kilogram because their medical conditions determine their most effective weight loss speed. People who lose weight too quickly will experience weight regain because their bodies adapt to the rapid weight loss.

India is currently facing a significant, growing obesity crisis that poses a severe threat to public health and requires a long-term, comprehensive approach. By 2050, it is projected that 44 crore people in India could be obese, with a dramatic rise in childhood obesity, increasing by 244% over the last 30 years

Healthy Habits as Daily Practice

Nutrition: Reducing the intake of refined carbs and processed foods, and instead focusing on nutrient-dense, locally sourced, and seasonal foods.

Physical Activity: Promoting daily physical activity, such as walking, cycling, or yoga, to combat sedentary lifestyles.

Sleep & Stress Management: Prioritising 7 8 hours of sleep and using techniques like yoga and meditation to manage stress.

