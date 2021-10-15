Obesity May Increase Risk Off Breast Cancer By Almost 40%: Lose Weight Before It Is Too Late

Obesity is an important but completely preventable cause of not only breast cancer, but a variety of other diseases.

It is important to understand why and how breast cancer and obesity are related. Read on to know it all.

Managing weight is indeed becoming a challenge for most people in the modern world. Hectic lifestyles are increasingly forcing people to eat out or choose junk food. A sedentary lifestyle has also become the norm for many people. All this leads to weight gain and hence, it is no wonder that obesity is rampant in the world today. This is dangerous because being overweight puts us at a high risk for a variety of diseases including cancer. There is a lot of evidence now that proves that being overweight or obese after menopause increases the risk of breast cancer .

Post menopausal obese women have a 20-40 per cent increase in the risk of developing the disease. This is, however, not true for younger women. Numerous studies have found a link between a higher BMI (body mass index ) and breast cancer incidence. In fact , obesity and weight gain also increase the risk of death from the disease by affecting breast cancer growth and metastasis or spread. So, it is important to understand why and how breast cancer and obesity are related.

Effects of obesity on your body

Obesity can trigger some changes in your body that can increase your risk of breast cancer.

TRENDING NOW

Excess body fat increases the estrogen levels in a woman's body and hence increases the risk of getting breast cancer. Estrogen is a hormone which can make hormone receptor positive breast cancers develop and grow.

Increased insulin levels in obese women have been linked to breast cancer.

Increased plasma cholesterol in obese women leads to accelerated tumour formation.

Obesity also leads to chronic low level inflammation - a process by which the body's immune function malfunctions and causes DNA damage and leads to breast cancer .

Risk more for people who gain weight in adulthood

This association between obesity and breast cancer is not simple. All studies point to the fact that the risk is more in women who have put on more weight in adulthood and not those who have been overweight since childhood. Also the risk is more in those who have extra fat in the waist area and not in the thighs or hips.

Obesity also increases risk of recurrence

Also, another very important observation is that being overweight increases the incidence of breast cancer recurrence as well in those who have been previously treated for the disease.

Keep yourself safe

The American Cancer Society says that exercise is a "breast healthy habit'. Around 150 minutes of brisk walking each week lowers one's risk of getting breast cancer. Ramping up your exercise routine is of utmost importance. Also eating healthy and eating mindfully helps in controlling weight and reducing the risk in turn. Obesity is an important but completely preventable cause of not only breast cancer, but a variety of other diseases.

You may like to read

So, this breast cancer awareness month, let each one of us take the campaign of reducing the disease in our own hands . Exercise regularly and eat right to maintain a perfect BMI . Stay fit, stay breast cancer free.

(This article is authored by Dr Neha Khandelwal, Senior Gynaecologist, Madhukar Rainbow Hospital.)

RECOMMENDED STORIES