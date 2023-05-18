Obesity Makes An Individual More Likely To Develop Diabetes; Here's Why

Individuals can lower their chance of acquiring diabetes by making minor adjustments to their diet and exercise routines.

Does obesity cause diabetes, or does diabetes cause obesity: Over time, damage to essential organs, including the kidneys, eyes, and heart, can result from high blood sugar levels. A hormone called insulin aids in regulating blood sugar levels. When the pancreas fails to make insulin, the person has type 1 diabetes. The most prevalent kind of diabetes and the one most frequently linked to obesity is type 2. Dr Akhil Krishna MBBS, MD (Internal Medicine), DNB (Internal Medicine), DM (Endocrinology), SCE Endocrinology (RCP, UK) Associate consultant in Endocrinology KIMS Health, Trivandrum explains the link between obesity and diabetes.

The Relationship Between Obesity And Diabetes

The body must create more insulin to control blood sugar levels. Therefore, keep up with the demand for insulin type 2 diabetes. In addition, the chance of acquiring type 2 diabetes can be minimized by losing even a little weight. For example, studies have shown that losing just 5-7% of body weight can lower the risk of developing diabetes by up to 58%.

How to Prevent Obesity and Diabetes?

How does diabetes affect the risk of obesity? Here are five simple lifestyle changes that can help one prevent obesity and diabetes.

TRENDING NOW

Regularly incorporating regular exercise into one's routine is essential: Exercise increases insulin sensitivity, which helps avoid diabetes and helps burn calories. If a person is new to exercise, they should gradually increase their workouts' intensity and duration. One should strive for 150 minutes or more per week of moderately intense aerobic exercise, such as brisk walking, cycling, or swimming. Get enough sleep: Getting enough sleep can help prevent obesity and diabetes by regulating hormones that affect appetite and metabolism. In addition, good sleep can improve insulin sensitivity, decrease stress, and improve overall well-being to ensure optimal health. Quit smoking: Giving up or reducing smoking can significantly prevent obesity and diabetes by improving insulin sensitivity, increasing physical activity levels, reducing caloric intake, and improving the overall metabolic rate. Maintain a calorie deficit: Calorie deficit includes taking in fewer calories daily than the body expends. One should also limit their intake of high-calorie, high-fat foods, sugary drinks, and alcohol. Talk to the doctor: A doctor can help determine a healthy weight for the person's body type and guide them in achieving their weight loss goals.

Summary

Individuals can lower their chance of acquiring diabetes and enhance their general health and well-being by making minor adjustments to their diet and exercise routines while working closely with their healthcare professionals.

RECOMMENDED STORIES