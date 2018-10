Obesity is one of the most common lifestyle ailments today and a leading preventable cause of death. It also has a huge effect on self-confidence as well as on emotional health. Obesity is a condition characterised by excessive storage of fat in the body to an extent that it has a negative effect on the health. Dr Priyanka Sampat, Ayurveda expert, Birla Ayurveda says, “In Ayurveda, obesity is known as Medarog which is caused by the aggravation of Kapha. Kapha governs all structure and lubrication in the mind and body. It controls weight, growth, lubrication for the joints and lungs and formation of all seven tissues in the body. Ayurveda is very effective when it comes to regulating weight and maintaining equilibrium in the body.”

Here are a few Ayurvedic lifestyle tips that can help you prevent obesity:

1. Balancing Kapha Dosha: “An increase in the Kapha Dosha leads to ineffective functioning of the body. It is very important to maintain a balance of the Kapha Dosha. Having a cup of warm water mixed with honey every morning helps balance Kapha,” says Dr Priyanka. Consuming fresh fruits and vegetables, exercising regularly and avoiding untimely meals can create a big difference.

2. Adopting healthy food habits: In Ayurveda, it is ideally advised to consume 3 meals a day. A heavy breakfast, followed by a scrumptious lunch and a light dinner is perfect for the body. “Lunch should be the heaviest meal because our liver is at its best during noon. This way, the body assimilates what is ingested. Similarly, for detoxification of the liver, dinner should be the lightest meal of the day. You should also avoid consuming microwaved food, fermented food items and excessive sweet/salty/sour food to prevent abnormal weight gain,” Dr Priyanka says. Try to avoid bakery items like bread and biscuits and limit intake of sweet fruits like banana, mango and chikoo.

3. Doing Ayurvedic massage: Dry powder massage or Udvartana is an Ayurvedic massage done with dry herbs such as horse jam, black gram, rasna and jujube. Dr Priyanka explains, “The purpose of this dry powder massage is to burn the fat deposited underneath the skin, mainly in the stomach, thighs and buttock area.”

4. Get rid of Ama: In Ayurveda, Ama is used to denote a byproduct of incomplete digestion. Accumulated ama leads to weight gain and further, body fatigue. Consuming foods like turmeric, triphala (a combination of amalaki, haritaki and bibbitaki), barberry and guggulu in either capsule or powder form, helps in the elimination of ama.