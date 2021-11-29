Obesity Is The Mother Of All Diseases And Requires Prompt Attention: Doctor

Not only physical health problems, obesity is also associated with mental health issues like depression, stress, and anxiety.

Are you obese or overweight? Then, you need to be cautious as weight gain can invite a plethora of health problems. Furthermore, these problems can lead to higher morbidity and mortality rates. It is imperative to maintain an optimum weight, stay fit and keep various problems at bay.

Obesity is the mother of all diseases and requires prompt attention, says Dr. Rajiv Manek, Consultant Minimal Access and Bariatric Surgeon, Wockhardt Hospital Mumbai.

"Obesity is termed as a medical condition consisting of a high amount of body fat which leads to the chance of developing medical problems. Being overweight and obese causes health, social and emotional problems," he adds.

Obesity can lead to these chronic diseases

According to Dr. Manek, obesity can lead to numerous life-threatening diseases. Below he has listed some of the ailments associated with excess fat:

Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, sleep apnea, and metabolic syndrome are commonly seen in obese patients.

Fatty liver diseases, osteoarthritis, gallbladder diseases, some cancers, kidney diseases, pregnancy problems, are also linked to obesity

Pressure on the bones and joints due to being overweight could lead to osteoarthritis, joint pains, and stiffness in the body. This can give you a tough time, and you will not be able to do the daily activities with ease.

Excess weight can also cause uneasiness, breathing problems during sleep, daytime fatigue, or sleepiness, which could lead to poor attention and problems at the workplace.

Obesity and mental health issues

Besides the physical health problems, obesity is also associated with mental health issues like depression, stress, and anxiety. Often, obese or overweight people have to deal with body shaming and social stigma, which can weaken their confidence and thereby affect their professional and personal growth.

Further, this can lead to feeling of rejection, shame or guilt and worsen their mental health.

How to fight obesity?

To cut down those excess kilos, Dr. Manek recommends people with obesity to adhere to healthy lifestyle modifications like regular exercise, healthy eating habits, and staying stress-free. He suggests:

Eat a well-balanced diet and make sure to include fresh vegetables, whole grains, legumes, pulses, lentils, and beans in the diet.

Avoid processed, junk, spicy, oily, and canned food.

Say NO to bake items, namkeens, samosa, pizza, pasta, noodles, French fries, chips, candies, sweets, desserts, ice creams, colas, sodas, and artificial sweeteners.

Avoiding smoking and alcohol is also essential to stay fit and healthy.

Stress can lead to weight gain. So, try yoga, meditation and exercise daily. This will reduce stress and anxiety. Or you can do activities that you like. Listen to music, dance, try photography, gardening or cooking.