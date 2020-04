Researchers are coming up with new information about COVID-19 almost every day. There is still a lot to learn about this new disease, for which no cure has been found yet. So, far there is limited information regarding its risk factors. Current infection data suggests that older adults and people who have serious underlying medical conditions like diabetes, heart disease and lung problems are more susceptible to COVID-19 infection, and that they are also at higher risk for developing severe illness from COVID-19.

Now, it is also becoming clear that obesity is one of the major risk factors for severe COVID infection, even in those below 60 years. Obesity is a condition that often co-exist with diabetes and hypertension.

Doctors in the UK recently issued a health warning after they found that the majority of the COVID-19 patients who were admitted to the NHS intensive care units were overweight or obese. A study in France also revealed that a high proportion of those requiring mechanical ventilation were obese and the risk increases with increasing obesity. Another study in New York identified obesity as a prominent risk factor for severe COVID-19 infection.

Tips to deal with obesity

In order to bring your weight into a healthier range, you may need to make certain lifestyle changes. These include

Cutting sugar and saturated fats

Excess consumption of sugar can lead to weight gain and diabetes, while saturated fats can raise your cholesterol levels and increase your chances of heart disease. While buying food items, opt for those that are low in sugar and saturated fats. Also, choose low-glycemic, high-protein foods – these will help you to control your blood sugar and decrease cravings. Some healthy substitutions you can make to decrease intake of sugar and saturated fats:

Replace mayonnaise with hummus.

Use plain, unflavored yogurt instead of sour cream.

Instead of white bread, eat whole wheat or sprouted bread.

Put honey, not white sugar in your coffee or tea.

Planning your meals

It is vital to losing weight. Planning your meals will encourage you to make better food choices, make you more aware of what you’re eating at every meal, as well as help you save money since you won’t be eating out often. Meal planning also takes the guesswork out of what you’ll eat during the week since you will refer to your list every day. You can write down the recipes in a notebook or store the list in a digital folder.

Keeping a food journal

You may end up eating many calories, if you don’t keep a track of what eat you eat in a day. Keeping a food journal will help you control overeating, make dietary improvement, and pay attention to portion sizes. A food journal could be a paper or electronic system in which you record every bit of food and liquid your intake. Studies have also shown that people who use food journals lose more weight and maintain it longer.

Exercise

Not only exercising can help in weight loss, but it can also be extremely beneficial for your mental health. Exercise is known to be an effective treatment for depression, anxiety, ADHD, and more. In addition, even modest amounts can help reduce stress, improves memory, and lift your mood.