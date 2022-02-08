Obesity Increases Risk Of Multiple Chronic Illnesses: Experts Say Body Fat May Not Be The Cause

The health risks that arise due to obesity may actually be due to the decline in the fat’s ability to respond to changes.

Obesity increases the risk of many chronic illnesses. But experts say that the real culprit is not the amount of fat but the abnormal behaviour of fat that triggers these risks.

Obesity is a rising health hazard across the world and doctors and health experts constantly warn us about the dangers associated with it. It not only gives a person an ungainly appearance but also increases the risk of many easily preventable diseases. But how and why exactly does obesity put a person at risk of chronic illnesses? This has long confused experts. But now, we may have some clarity on the subject. A study published in the journal Cell indicates that researchers from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania may have found the cause.

Health hazards of obesity

Obesity, as we all know, is a risk factor for many chronic health ailments. Here, we list some of the health risks brought on by accumulation of body fat.

Hypertension

Heart diseases

Stroke

Diabetes

Lower immunity

Arthritis

Cancer

Is the culprit really our body fat?

A recent study published in the journal Cell says that laying the blame for chronic illnesses on body fat may not be fair. According to researchers of the said study, saying that diseases are caused merely because of an overabundance of fat or adipose tissues is a simplification of the real problem. The real problem may be far more complex. They say that the health risks that arise due to obesity may actually be due to the decline in the fat's ability to respond to changes. In other words, we can say that the real cause is the change in plasticity of fat present in the body. White fat secretes proteins that trigger higher tissue plasticity. But obesity and advancing age sometimes cause a decline in fat plasticity, which is the real cause of diseases.

Abnormal behaviour of fat, not obesity, is the real culprit

The makeup and functioning of fat undergo changes as a person ages. Weight fluctuations can also trigger this change in fat. As a result, the plasticity of fat is degraded, and it loses the ability to respond properly to various bodily cues. Researchers of the above-mentioned study saw that the fast growth of adipose tissue outpaces its blood supply. This, in turn, deprives the fat cells of much-needed oxygen, which leads to an accumulation of cells that are unable to divide any further. The result is an uncontrolled spill of lipids from these cells. This increases a person's risk of insulin resistance, cell death and inflammation.

Important functions of body fat

It is well-known that fat is the storehouse of energy that is needed by the human body to carry out daily functions. It is needed for many vital bodily processes. It boosts a person's immune response, regulates insulin sensitivity and maintains our body temperature.

(With inputs from Agencies)

