When it comes to obesity, experts and doctors suggest that prevention is better than cure, they also say that awareness is the first step towards prevention. Obesity is increasing at an alarming rate throughout the world and has become a global problem. The World Health Organisation has declared obesity as one of the top 10 health risks in the world. Obesity has serious long-term consequences. Obesity is not an immediately lethal disease itself but has a significant risk factor associated with a range of serious non-communicable diseases and conditions

Dr Rajesh Kapoor, Director, Department of GI and Hepatopancreatobiliary Surgery, Jaypee Hospital said, “Obesity in India has reached epidemic proportions in the 21st century, with morbid obesity affecting 5% of the country’s population. India’s obesity problem is surpassed only by that of China and the US. India is also the world capital of diabetes. With an increasingly obese population, we are going to have a tremendous load of patients suffering from diabetes which will have a huge burden in the healthcare industry. The reasons for obesity differ among different communities and their habitats. The most common reasons behind obesity among people are unhealthy eating habits, sedentary lifestyle, lack of sleep, stress etc. The general hostility towards physical activity coupled with apathy and lethargy is among the reasons for the growing number of obese people in India.”

“Obesity leads to the production of certain hormones and excess fat releases proinflammatory substances which in turn can lead to a number of diseases eg Diabetes mellitus, hypertension, dyslipidemia, obstructive sleep apnoea, primary sterility etc. It also increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases (heart attack, stroke) and many cancers (breast, ovary, uterus, pancreas) and diseases of the kidney. Hence it is advisable that the public should be educated about obesity and its ill effects. All efforts should be made to control weight, but patients who fail to achieve adequate weight loss under medical supervision should be educated about the surgical treatment of this metabolic disease. It is advisable that surgical option should be considered early before too many comorbidities have afflicted the patient,” added Dr Kapoor.

Surgical procedures for obesity

About surgical procedures, Dr Kapoor said, “The surgical procedures are generally of two types: Restrictive – here the stomach size is reduced hence the intake. Restrictive and Malabsorptive-here in addition to restricting the size of the stomach we also bypass the remaining part of stomach and proximal small intestine so that there is malabsorption of food which not only contributes to weight loss but also alters the hormonal milieu and this helps in long-term maintenance of low weight and also in the resolution of comorbidities. Active lifestyle, healthy eating habits and regular exercise like yoga, aerobics, and swimming help a lot in reducing fat in the initial stages.”

Shruti Sharma, Bariatric Counsellor and Nutritionist, Jaypee Hospital said, “Obesity is a major issue in India. With the growing availability of processed foods, India has seen a surge in obesity and obesity-related chronic diseases like heart disease and diabetes. A low-calorie, high-nutrition diet that helps lose weight without compromising the person’s health is highly recommended. A healthy Indian diet should include grains, lentils, vegetables, fruits, healthy fats, dairy and spices. When choosing a snack, pick a nutritious option that is low in sugar and high in nutrients. Water should be the main beverage and drinks with high sugar content, such as soft drinks and fruit juices, should be limited or avoided.”