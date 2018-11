Follow these diet and exercise dos and don'ts and protect your health © Shutterstock

Obesity is a condition which occurs when a person carries excess weight or body fat that might affect their health. When a person consumes more calories than they use as energy, their body will store the extra calories as fat. This can lead to excess weight and obesity. Obesity can increase the risk of diseases and other health problems like cardiac disease, diabetes and high blood pressure. Here are some precautions as suggested by Shruti Sharma, Bariatric Counsellor and Nutritionist, Jaypee Hospital, Noida you need to follow:

Healthy fat-burning foods:

1. Green Tea: Green tea is an excellent source of epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), an antioxidant that promotes fat burning and the loss of belly fat.

2. Whey Protein: A whey protein shake is a quick meal or snack option that promotes fat loss and may help improve your body composition.

3. Berries: Berries are packed with polyphenol antioxidants that will help burn fat and prevent it from forming as well as boost your workout benefits by improving blood flow to your muscles.

4. Nuts: Nuts are high in antioxidants, protein, fibre and healthy fats, and they significantly improve body composition.

5. Curd or yogurt: Full-fat curd is extremely nutritious. Full-fat yogurt contains conjugated linoleic acid, which seems to promote weight loss and fat burning in overweight and obese people.

6. Pluses: They contain a great number of amino acids and are low in calorie and fat. They have high water content as well.

7. Oats: Oats contain insoluble fibre and carbohydrates which help curb your appetite.

8. Eggs: Eggs are a nutritional powerhouse. They help reduce hunger, increase fullness, boost fat burning and protect heart health.

9. Fatty Fish: Fatty fish contains omega-3 fatty acids that may promote fat loss. To boost fat loss and protect heart health, include a minimum of 3.5 ounces (100 grams) of fatty fish in your diet at least twice a week.

10. Exercise regularly- Moderate-intensity activity a week helps to prevent weight gain. Moderately intense physical activities include fast walking, swimming, cycling etc.

11. Follow a healthy eating plan- Try to have three regular meals a day. T Focus on low-calorie, nutrient-dense foods, such as fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Limit sweets and alcohol and avoid saturated fat.

12. Stay hydrated- Water can be really helpful for weight loss as it boosts metabolic rate. It helps to burn more calories and may even suppress the appetite if consumed before meals. Water of cucumber, lemon, ginger and mint can help to lose weight and belly fat.