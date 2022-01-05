Obesity And Mental Health: How Bariatric Surgery Can Improve One’s Quality Of Life

Bariatric surgery is an effective tool for treating severe obesity and preventing its complications. However, the enormous positive impact it brings on one's mental health is less talked about.

Obesity is accumulation of excess fat, which is measured globally by Body mass Index (BMI). By Asian standards, one is considered obese if his/her BMI is higher than 27.5kg/m2. Obesity is commonly associated with other diseases such Type 2 Diabetes, Hypertension, Thyroid abnormalities, PCOD and many other metabolic disruptions. However, obesity and its psycho-social impact is less spoken about and discussed. An obese individual is often subjected to discrimination and stigmatization. This leads to low self-esteem, social anxiety, and mood disorders, which further drive them to overeat, and thus leads to the vicious cycle of obesity and mental health. Women fall prey to these social scenarios in our society more often than men.

Obesity and developmental disabilities

Along with poor lifestyle choices, unhealthy weight gain is prevalent in adolescents with developmental disabilities. Researchers from the US CDC and the Health Resources and Services Administration found that obesity is high among adolescents with learning and behavioural developmental disabilities and highest among children with autism compared to adolescents without these conditions. This puts these already vulnerable adolescents at risk for lifelong health conditions related to being obese.

Adolescents with learning and behavioural developmental disabilities were about 1.5 more likely to be obese than adolescents without developmental disabilities. Adolescents with autism were about 2 times more likely to be obese than adolescents without developmental disabilities.

Among adolescents with either attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) or learning disorder/other developmental delay, those who were not on prescription medications were more likely to be obese than adolescents without developmental disabilities.

Bariatric surgery for treating severe obesity

Obesity prevention and management approaches for this at-risk group need further consideration. However, bariatric surgery is an effective tool for treating severe obesity and preventing its complications.

Its restrictive and malabsorptive property along with weight loss brings about changes in neurohormonal functioning and gut flora, eventually treating the metabolic imbalance. However, the enormous positive impact it brings on the mental health is less talked about.

Weight loss improves self-esteem, overall quality of life

Decrease in depression and mental health gains after bariatric surgery are seen quite early after surgery even before significant weight loss and have been seen to continue for 2 to 4 years.

A model example is our patient Ms Pooja Shah (named changed) 32/F who was diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome (ASD) by her counsellor in 2020. Pooja used food to soothe her extremely high levels of anxiety eventually leading to severe obesity (153kg). Post bariatric surgery, she lost 80kg. Both Pooja and her counsellor are extremely happy about how the weight loss is aiding her treatment.

Take away

Although bariatric surgery leads to an overall improvement in physical and mental health, it is also imperative to identify patients who may have persistent psychological issues after the surgery. Counselling of patients about what to expect after the surgery and guiding them through their weight loss journey and overall well-being is very essential. It is recommended to have a psychologist/therapist on board to help these patients.

Positive effects on mental health are much more likely to occur if the patient has a stable physical and psychological support system after the surgery, made up of both loved ones and a team of efficient doctors and psychologists.

The article has been contributed by Dr Sanjay Borude, Consultant Bariatric Surgeon, Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai.

