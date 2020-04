The more obese a person is, the more likely he or she is to have health problems, say experts.

Guys, if you’re obese or had a history of obesity, you could be at risk of developing cardiovascular diseases. Also Read - Kim Jong Un reportedly had a heart surgery: Is obesity a reason for his illness?

A study from the University of Gothenburg has revealed that men with a history of obesity in their late teens are, in adult life, more at risk of having a blood clot (thrombus) in a leg or lung. The risk is highest in those who were severely obese in adolescence, the study said. Also Read - Obesity is a major risk factor for severe COVID-19 infection: Here’s how to reduce your weight

A thrombus in the leg or lung is known as venous thromboembolism (VTE) and it is one of our most common cardiovascular diseases. The risk of having this disease increases with advancing age and, overall, 5-10 percent of the population get affected by it at some time during their lives. The disease is potentially fatal, but its degree of severity may vary for different people. Also Read - Being overweight may up advanced prostate cancer risk

In the University of Gothenburg study, the VTE risk was over twice higher in people with obesity (BMI 30-35) than the reference group. For those with severe obesity, the corresponding relative risk was nearly fivefold during the follow-up period. The study was published in Journal of Internal Medicine.

Dr Katarina Glise Sandblad, the first author of the study, noted that obesity-related diseases, such as certain forms of cancer, can also affect thrombus risk. Dr Glise Sandblad is a PhD student at Sahlgrenska Academy, University of Gothenburg, a resident physician specializing in internal medicine at Sahlgrenska University Hospital.

Although the current study covers men only, the researchers believe that the patterns and associations found may be similar for women.

Warning against the danger of underestimating its risk, Dr Glise Sandblad pointed out that obesity and severe obesity are becoming more prevalent among children and adolescents.

The more obese a person is, the more likely he or she is to have health problems, say health experts. Here are some obesity-related diseases that you should now –

Heart Disease and Stroke

Overweight people are at higher risk of having high blood pressure, a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke, than those with healthy weight. Being overweight can also lead to angina – chest pain caused by decreased oxygen to the heart. Risk of sudden death from heart disease or stroke may also be higher in obese people.

Diabetes

If you’re overweight, then you’re two times more likely to develop type 2 diabetes compared to normal weight people. In people with Type 2 diabetes, the body’s ability to control blood sugar decreases, and it a major cause of early death, heart disease, stroke, and blindness. Losing weight is the best way to control your blood sugar levels and reduce your risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Cancer

Obesity is also linked to several types of cancer. Studies say overweight men are at higher risk for developing colorectal cancer and prostate cancer. In women, being overweight may cause cancer of the uterus, gallbladder, cervix, ovary, breast, and colon.

Gallbladder Disease

Gallbladder disease and gallstones are also more common among overweight people. But researchers are not very clear as to how being overweight may cause gallbladder disease.

Osteoarthritis

Carrying extra pounds means putting extra pressure on your joints, which can lead to osteoarthritis. Too much pressure on the joints can wear away the cartilage (tissue that cushions the joints) that normally protects them. Osteoarthritis often affects the knee, hip, and lower back joints. Obesity is also linked to gout, a disease that is caused by high levels of uric acid in the blood. It affects the joints.

Sleep apnea

Sleep apnea is another condition associated with being overweight. It causes a person to snore heavily and to stop breathing for short periods during sleep. According to researchers, sleep apnea may cause daytime sleepiness and even heart failure.