Lose Weight Before Its Too Late; Obesity Can Lead To Hair Thinning, Hair Loss

Have you been losing more hair than usual? If you are obese and are losing hair, you need to know how obesity can increase the risk of major hair loss, thinning.

Studies have shown that losing 100 strands every day is normal for any person, and people also lose hair as they age. But there are certain factors like heredity, hormonal changes and medical conditions that increase your chances of losing hair or hair thinning. But do you know obesity can also be a risk factor? As per new research conducted by researchers from Tokyo Medical and Dental University, a high-fat diet and hereditary obesity can contribute to hair loss and hair thinning.

Here's How Obesity Can Lead To Hair Loss

Obesity has long been associated with the development of a variety of health ailments in people. Obese people are more likely to get heart disease, diabetes, and other illnesses. However, it's not fully clear how body organs specifically deteriorate and lose functionality from chronic obesity. Now, this new study published in the journal Nature claims that being obese is a potential risk factor for losing hair.

As per the study depletion of hair follicle stem cells (HFSCs) is a normal process that allows our hair to continuously grow back, but as we age, HFSCs fail to replenish, which leads to hair thinning. For this study, the researchers studied the effects of obesity on depleting HFSCs.

Lead author Hironobu Morinaga said, "High-fat diet feeding accelerates hair thinning by depleting HFSCs that replenish mature cells that grow hair, especially in old mice." After much analysis, the researchers found that "those HFSCs in HFD-fed obese mice change their fate into the skin surface corneocytes or sebocytes that secrete sebum upon their activation. Those mice show the faster hair loss and smaller hair follicles along with depletion of HFSCs."

After examining the effect in mice, the authors of the recent study concluded it took only four days for mice on a high-fat diet to develop bald patches. Therefore, obesity brought on by high-fat diets can alter cell structure and induce tissue malfunction, including hair loss and thinning.

What Is A High-Fat Diet?

A high-fat diet (HFD) is one in which fats, both unsaturated and saturated, account for at least 35 per cent of total calories. Many other foods, in addition to popular processed foods, have a high-fat content, including animal fat, chocolate, butter, and oily seafood. However, one must understand that they do not need to eliminate all fats from their diet. There are some foods like avocados, cheese, whole eggs, fatty fish, etc. that are healthy for the system. The key is to eat a healthy diet that contains all essential nutrients.

Some Tips To Prevent Hair Loss

For people who want to control hair fall or prevent hair thinning, here are some tips:

Avoid using high-heat styling tools

Avoid hairstyles that pull the hair

Do not use bleach in your hair

Use a brush made of natural fibres

Eat a healthy protein-rich diet

Regular gentle scalp massage may promote hair growth

Smoking can prematurely age your hair cells, so stop smoking

Avoid taking stress

Note: Consult your doctor immediately if you are losing too much hair to know the exact cause, as many underlying conditions lead to hair thinning, loss.

(with inputs from agencies)