Don’t Ignore Obesity; It Could Lead To Unmanageable Health Conditions

How long before you know it's too late to lose weight? Obesity is the culprit of several health diseases including heart diseases, PCOD, diabetes. etc. Here is how you can mitigate the risk.

Obesity is defined as an accumulation of excess fat to the extent that it becomes harmful to health. If the body mass index (BMI) of a person exceeds 27.5 kg/m2, then he or she is categorized as obese. In the last few decades, there has been a rapid rise in obesity all across the world and the global spread of obesity has been labelled as a pandemic. It has emerged as one of the biggest silent killers of our generation.

Obesity is the root cause of many diseases and leads to a plethora of health problems that can have serious implications on health. These implications could be in the form of metabolic issues like type 2 diabetes, dyslipidemia, heart disease, hypertension etc. These could also be mechanical and mobility-related issues like knee joint and back pain, breathlessness etc. Obesity has an adverse impact on women's health especially and is one of the leading causes of PCOD and infertility. It has also been closely associated with certain cancers in both men and women. Conditions like gall bladder stones, GERD and hernias are also related to obesity.

Health Hazards Of Obesity

Excess weight can lead to the following related diseases:

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

Type 2 diabetes is a long-term medical disorder in which sugar (glucose) levels in the bloodstream rise. Insulin is a hormone that aids in the transport of glucose from the bloodstream to the cells, where it is used for energy. The cells in your body with type 2 diabetes, on the other hand, are unable to respond to insulin as well as they should. Your body may not create enough insulin in the later stages of the disease.

Obesity and type 2 diabetes are twin diseases that are also known as diabesity. Indians have a much higher body fat percentage which is the reason why our population is more prone to developing diabetes. Weight loss is imperative for all obese diabetic patients.

Hypertension and dyslipidemia

Hypertension or high blood pressure is a common disease in which the blood's long-term force against the artery walls is high enough to trigger health problems such as heart disease.

Dyslipidemia is a condition in which your blood contains too much of one or more types of lipid (fat). High-density lipoprotein (HDL), low-density lipoprotein (LDL), and triglycerides are the three main forms of lipid found in your blood.

These two diseases are also commonly seen in patients with obesity. Together with type 2 diabetes, this forms the metabolic syndrome which eventually leads to an increased risk of heart disease and stroke.

Obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA)

The most prevalent sleep-related respiratory problem is obstructive sleep apnea. It causes you to stop and start breathing repeatedly while you sleep. OSA is usually unrecognized in most patients as the awareness level for this condition is very low. Common symptoms of OSA are excessive snoring, daytime sleepiness, fatigue during the day, abrupt awakenings by gasping or choking and so on.

Liver disease

The largest organ in your body is your liver. It aids in the digestion of food, the storage of energy, and the removal of toxins from the body. Fatty liver disease and cirrhosis are two conditions that can affect the liver. When a normal liver becomes fatty or cirrhotic, the liver and its cells alter substantially.

Obesity leads to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) which has now surpassed alcoholism as the most common cause leading to cirrhosis of the liver. Weight loss can improve NAFLD.

PCOD

PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Disease) is a medical disorder in which a woman's ovaries generate enormous quantities of immature or partially mature eggs, which develop into cysts in the ovaries over time. PCOD and obesity form a vicious cycle with each worsening the other. Eventually, women with PCOD have menstrual issues and it may lead to infertility in future.

Cancers

Cancer is a condition in which some cells in the body grow out of control and spread to other parts of the body. It can begin in practically any part of the body. Many cancers are now known to be associated with obesity. In women, endometrial and breast cancers are commonly seen in association with obesity. In men, colorectal, liver and prostate cancers are seen to be related to obesity.

Gall Bladder Stones

Gallstones are hardened deposits of the digestive fluid in the gallbladder that can occur. Obesity is also related to the increased incidence of gall bladder stones. Excess fat also leads to muscular weakness which can result in hernias.

Pregnancy-related complications

Obesity can lead to complications during pregnancy and delivery, including gestational diabetes, preeclampsia, a cesarean delivery (C-section), premature birth, miscarriage and even stillbirth.

Depression

Depression produces unhappiness and/or a loss of interest in previously appreciated activities. It can cause a slew of mental and physical issues, as well as a reduction in your capacity to operate at work and at home. People with obesity are often body-shamed and ridiculed for their weight. Over time this can lead to feelings of worthlessness, stress, anxiety, and depression. This can also lead to poor self-esteem and body image disorders.

Tips To Prevent Obesity

If you aspire to stay fit then indulge in some form of physical activity on a daily basis. Take stairs if possible. Activities such as walking, jogging, running, swimming, cycling, and weight training can be done depending on a person's physical fitness level. Eat a well-balanced diet loaded with fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, pulses, and lentils. Carbohydrates and unhealthy fats must be kept low. It is also important to maintain regular meal times. Getting adequate sleep and keeping stress at bay are also integral components of a healthy lifestyle regime.

However, if your BMI is already above 27.5 Kg/m2, in that case, you must consider consulting a qualified weight loss specialist. As the grade of obesity increases, there are various treatment modalities like drug therapy, endoscopic therapies and eventually bariatric surgery to battle the scourge of obesity. It is at the discretion of the clinician to guide about the appropriate therapy depending on the clinical severity of the condition.

In conclusion, obesity is a global pandemic that affects the human body from head to toe. Please treat it like any other serious disease and seek treatment from qualified medical professionals to avoid future complications.

(With inputs from Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker, Laparoscopic and bariatric surgeon, Saifee Hospital, Apollo Spectra, Namaha and Currae Hospitals, Mumbai)