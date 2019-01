India stands third in the World Obesity Ranking, accounting for 5per cent of its adult population. Bariatric surgery is frowned upon. Bariatric surgery is a popular option for patients with severe obesity ( BMI more than 32.5) or for those have serious obesity-related health problems and are unable to lose enough weight through conventional methods. Since awareness around bariatric surgery is not as high as other operative procedures, many people fear bariatric surgery. Dr Abhay Agarwal, Laparoscopic Bariatric & Robotic Surgeon dispels some myths people have about bariatric surgery.

MYTH 1: Bariatric is a cosmetic surgery

FACT: Cosmetic procedures such as Liposuction or lipolysis remove excess fat from localized areas under the skin. Liposuction does not reduce much weight but improves the physical appearance of certain spots such as chin, chest, belly, arms or thighs.

Bariatric surgery is NOT a cosmetic procedure. There are various options for bariatric surgery. One type alters stomach size so that the patient feels full with smaller meals and hence loses weight with controlled eating. Other type changes the small intestine so that body absorbs lesser calories and nutrients from food. Bariatric surgery is also known to reverse many diseases such as type 2 diabetes and obesity which cannot be achieved through cosmetic surgeries.

MYTH 2: Bariatric surgery is harmful and dangerous

FACT: Bariatric surgery is one of the most scientifically validated surgeries. Bariatric surgery is performed using the laparoscopic method which is minimally invasive. Hence, the postoperative pain is minimal, recovery is much faster, discharge quicker and chances of infection are much less. When performed in a reputed and expert centre, the risks of Bariatric surgery are as same as any other laparoscopic surgery such as a hernia or gall bladder surgery.

MYTH 3: I won’t be able to eat well after surgery

FACT: Patients are expected to follow a restricted and controlled diet plan post surgery. This is to allow the body to adapt to the changes it is going through. For the first few days after the surgery, the patient is advised to be on a liquid diet and then gradually pureed food is introduced which is followed by soft and easy-to-digest food items. Within about three months, most patients are able to get back to eating a regular diet.

MYTH 4: Bariatric Surgery is only temporary relief, I will gain weight in a few years

FACT: The surgery offers three types of operation options viz – gastric banding, gastric sleeve surgery and gastric bypass. All these three types of options help patients lose significant weight post surgery and improve obesity-related complications. Surgeons have noted that when patients follow the prescribed diet and lifestyle, one can maintain this weight and health for more than 15 years. Bariatric surgery can reward you in many ways. It removes unhealthy and excess fat from the body so that you can reduce the risk of obesity-related complications and live a healthy life you envisioned.