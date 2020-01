Parents, you need to pay attention to what your kids are eating and how they are spending time to prevent childhood obesity. Researchers have revealed that less active infants may accumulate more fat, which in turn may put them at risk for obesity later in life.

On the other hand, higher physical activity led to lower central adiposity, a measure of lower-torso fat accumulation, which means lower risk of obesity.

The researchers pointed out that these days infants are spending more and more sedentary time in car seats, high chairs, strollers. “And we haven’t thought enough about the developmental ramifications of these types of restrictive devices,” said study lead author Sara Benjamin-Neelon from Johns Hopkins University in US.

Health risks of being overweight

Overweight children are more likely to become overweight adolescents and adults, which may put them at high risk of developing chronic diseases such as heart disease and diabetes later in life. They may be also more likely to develop stress, sadness, and low self-esteem.

Causes of obesity in children

There are several factors that can increase the risk of obesity in kids. It could be family history, lack of physical activity, unhealthy eating patterns, or a combination of these factors. Medical conditions such as a hormonal problem may also cause children to become overweight, but such cases are rare.

Ways to prevent childhood obesity