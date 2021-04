Obesity is the root cause of almost all lifestyle diseases. Being overweight or obese increases your risk of coronary artery disease, hypertension, fatty liver and PCOD among other health problems. How can you fight obesity and keep these diseases at bay? Experts of Ayurvedic, Unani and modern medicines all agree that lifestyle changes and appropriate modification in daily diet can help combat obesity. They experts came together to discuss about how to combat obesity and therapies to treat allergies in an online seminar organised by the Faculty of Medicine, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). Also Read - Morning or evening: Know the best time to eat a cheat meal

Prof Jonah S (All India Institute of Ayurvedic, New Delhi) noted that Ayurveda focuses on healthy nutrition, stress reduction, and cultivation of a balanced lifestyle, for treatment and prevention of obesity. According to Dr Paras Wani (Incharge, GTB and IHBAS Unani Unit, Director of Ayush, GNCT, New Delhi), one can prevent obesity by maintaining Asbab-e-Sittah Zarooriyah (essentials of life) namely the proper and balanced diet, physical activity, balanced retention and evacuation. Dr Uwais Ashraf (Faculty of Medicine, JNMC), pointed that diet, lifestyle and behavioural therapies are necessary in the management of obesity. He also elaborated that obesity has a strong genetic and biochemical basis and newer therapeutic modalities are looking into these areas.

Tips to Lose Weight

Although restrictive diets will result in short-term weight loss, most people find it hard to maintain them for long and give up within a few weeks. Instead of following a fad diet or overexercising, adopt a healthy lifestyle that you can maintain for life and that suits your individual needs. The following are some healthy ways for safe and successful weight loss.

Do not skip your breakfast

Studies have shown that people who eat breakfast every day have lower BMIs perform better, both academically as well as professionally. On the other hand, skipping breakfast may make you eat more throughout the day. A bowl of whole-grain cereal topped with your favourite fruit and low-fat dairy is a healthy way to start to your day.

Have dinner early and avoid late-night snacking

Set a time for dinner and stop eating after that – No late-night snacking. If you have the habit of something sweet after dinner, drink a cup of tea, or enjoy a small bowl of light ice cream or frozen yogurt. Brush your teeth after dinner and you will be less likely to eat or drink anything else.

Add a source of protein at each meal and snack

This will help keep you feeling full longer and prevent overeating. And eat small, frequent meals and snacks (after a gap of 3-4 hours), to keep your blood sugar levels steady so that you don’t overindulge. Low-fat yogurt, nuts, peanut butter, eggs, beans, or lean meats are some good choices to up your protein intake.

Move more, stay active throughout the day

Sitting for long hours may lead to obesity and lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and heart ailments. You spend an hour at the gym every day but still you are not losing weight as expected? You could be spending the rest of the day sitting. Make sure you stay active throughout the day, move more, stretch your muscles and use stairs as far as possible.

Maintain a regular sleep-wake cycle

It has been proven that people who sleep for less than seven hours a day are less likely to lose weight than those who sleep for more than seven hours. Getting enough sleep can help reduce stress and rejuvenate your system. But remember both the quality of sleep and the quantity of sleep are important. Do not use your phone or watch TV close to bedtime. Instead, listen to some soothing music to for a sound sleep.