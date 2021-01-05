Not all fats are bad alike and not all of them are harmful. Some fats can actually help to promote good health. For example brown fat also called brown adipose tissue helps maintain your body temperature when you get too cold. While white fat stores calories brown fat consumes glucose and burn calories. Now a new study has revealed that people with detectable brown fat are less likely to suffer cardiac and metabolic conditions like Type-2 diabetes and coronary artery disease. “These findings make us more confident about the potential of targeting brown fat for therapeutic benefit said Paul Cohen