A nationwide Danish study has revealed that being overweight or obese increases the risk of getting several common cancers by 12 percent. This includes breast cancer, kidney cancer, gallbladder cancer, leukemia, brain cancer and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The study is published in the Journal of Internal Medicine.

Researchers from Aarhus University Hospital in Denmark are concerned that the rising rates of obesity will increase the rates of cancers and more people will die prematurely. As reported by a UK daily, the researchers also fear that obesity epidemic will take a toll on healthcare costs.

How obesity increases cancer risk? According to the scientists, obesity leads to rapid rise in the number of cells as well as the secretion of high levels of proteins and hormones that are pro-inflammatory such as estrogen – all of which is linked to cancer.

Health experts say that addressing the obesity epidemic will not only lead to better health outcomes but also reduce medical costs.

Now the question is – How can you fight against obesity? The answer is weight management and healthy eating. Here are a few effective ways to fight obesity –

A balanced diet

Diet can play a crucial role in fighting against obesity. Eat a balanced diet to reduce your calorie intake and reduce the threat of obesity. Make sure to eat five pieces of different fruit and vegetables every day. Check the calories you’re consuming, so that you do not eat more than your body needs. Fish oil & a low-calorie diet can work wonders for your weight, according to a study report. The credit goes to the omega-3 fatty acids, which are also known for great hair and skin.

Avoid fast food and takeaways

The best is to prepare food fresh at home. Also avoid unhealthy and sugar laden drinks as consuming too much sugar can lead to weight gain and obesity. Fizzy drinks, instant powered drinks, and squashes contain a lot of added sugar and very less nutrients. You can opt for healthier choices like fruit juices and smoothies. But they also contain sugar, so limit your consumption to just 150ml a day.

Reduce alcohol consumption

Many alcoholic drinks are high in sugar. Moreover, our body can’t store alcohol and so as it works to get rid of the alcohol, processes such as absorbing nutrients and burning fat are interrupted. One trick to reduce alcohol intake- drink water between alcoholic drinks.