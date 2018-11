It is easy to keep obesity away if you know the leading causes of it © Shutterstock

The diagnosis of obesity is usually based on a physical examination and a patient history. A measurement called the body mass index (BMI) is used to assess the health risk associated with being overweight or obese. A BMI of 18.5 to 22.9 for Asian adults and 18.5 to 24.9 for Americans is considered within the healthy range. However, this classification does not apply to people younger than 18 years of age, pregnant women, or breastfeeding women. For people 65 years and older, the normal range is higher, beginning slightly above 18.5 and extending into the overweight range. Here are some causes of obesity you should know about.

Genetics- Genes play an important role in deciding the amount of body fat you store, and where that fat is distributed. It also helps the body to convert food into energy and decides how your body burns calories during exercise.

Lifestyle- Sedentary lifestyle leads to a rapid increase in the weight. Inactivity results in weight gain which can lead to medical problems, such as arthritis, cardiac issues, liver problems, blood pressure etc. If one or both of the parents are obese then one is also at the risk of being obese.

Unhealthy diet- A diet that’s high in calories, lacking in fruits and vegetables, full of fast food and laden with high-calorie beverages and oversized portions contribute to weight gain.

Age- Obesity can occur at any age, even in young children. But as you age, hormonal changes and inactive lifestyle leads to obesity. In addition, the amount of muscle in your body tends to decrease with age. This lower muscle mass leads to a decrease in metabolism. If one don’t consciously control what to eat and become more physically active with age, one is likely to gain weight.

Medical problems and certain medications- In some people, obesity can be traced to a medical cause. Some medications can lead to weight gain if you don’t compensate through diet or activity.

Pregnancy- During pregnancy, a woman’s weight necessarily increases. This weight gain may contribute to the development of obesity in women.

Lack of sleep- Not getting enough sleep or getting too much sleep can cause changes in hormones that increase the appetite. This may also lead to craving for foods that are high in calories and carbohydrates, which eventually contribute to weight gain.