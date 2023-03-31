- Health A-Z
Being obese can increase the risk of many serious health conditions including diabetes, heart disease, and even some cancers. Did you know obesity is also a risk factor of cellulitis, a common skin infection. Cellulitis occurs when bacteria get into a cut or opening in the skin and cause an infection. This can cause redness, swelling, and pain in the infected area.
You're at risk of getting cellulitis, if you have skin injury, skin conditions such as athlete's foot or eczema, chronic swelling of the legs or arms, obesity or diabetes.
Generally, cellulitis resolves quickly with antibiotic treatment, but sometimes it can spread to the lymph nodes and bloodstream, which can be life-threatening.
Not just cellulitis, obesity increases risk of many other skin infections, including candida infections, folliculitis, and tinea cruris (ringworm).
Obesity can lead to increased sebum production, larger skin folds, increased sweating (hyperhidrosis), impaired collagen production (which causes delayed wound healing) and stretching of the skin. All these factors make obese people susceptible to skin problems.
People who are obese tend to have deeper skin folds and excessive sweating, which increases friction, moisture, and skin maceration. All of these elements combined create a favorable environment for yeast, bacteria, and fungus, leading to skin infections.
Obesity can lead to manifestation of various skin conditions such as acanthosis nigricans (which is linked to insulin resistance), striae distensae (stretch marks), and skin tags (acrocordons).
Obesity may also aggravate skin conditions like psoriasis, hidradenitis suppurativa, cellulite, intertrigo, and lymphoedema.
How to beat obesity? The key to managing obesity is healthy lifestyle changes, which include healthy diet and increased physical activity. Stick to a low-calorie diet, eat small portions, follow regular mealtimes, avoid snacking and foods high in fat and sugar. Obese or not, people need to do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity every week. Bariatric surgery may be good option for some obese patients.
Skin infections occur commonly in people with diabetes. Common bacterial infections seen in diabetes patients include cellulitis, styes, boils, folliculitis, and carbuncles. Having diabetes also increases the risk of fungal infections like jock itch, athlete's foot, ringworm, and vaginal itching. Diabetes cellulitis can occur almost anywhere in the body, but the foot is the most affected area.
Diabetes leads to neuropathy, weakened immune system, impaired blood flow, all of which increases risk of skin infections.
Delayed treatment of diabetes cellulitis can lead to sepsis, which is a life-threatening condition.
