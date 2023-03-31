Obesity, Diabetes Can Increase Risk Of Cellulitis And Other Skin Infections

Sometimes cellulitis can spread to the lymph nodes and bloodstream, which can be life-threatening.

If you have obesity or diabetes, you have higher chances of getting skin infections like cellulitis. Reason explained here.

Being obese can increase the risk of many serious health conditions including diabetes, heart disease, and even some cancers. Did you know obesity is also a risk factor of cellulitis, a common skin infection. Cellulitis occurs when bacteria get into a cut or opening in the skin and cause an infection. This can cause redness, swelling, and pain in the infected area.

You're at risk of getting cellulitis, if you have skin injury, skin conditions such as athlete's foot or eczema, chronic swelling of the legs or arms, obesity or diabetes.

Generally, cellulitis resolves quickly with antibiotic treatment, but sometimes it can spread to the lymph nodes and bloodstream, which can be life-threatening.

How obesity increases risk for skin infections

Not just cellulitis, obesity increases risk of many other skin infections, including candida infections, folliculitis, and tinea cruris (ringworm).

Obesity can lead to increased sebum production, larger skin folds, increased sweating (hyperhidrosis), impaired collagen production (which causes delayed wound healing) and stretching of the skin. All these factors make obese people susceptible to skin problems.

People who are obese tend to have deeper skin folds and excessive sweating, which increases friction, moisture, and skin maceration. All of these elements combined create a favorable environment for yeast, bacteria, and fungus, leading to skin infections.

Obesity can lead to manifestation of various skin conditions such as acanthosis nigricans (which is linked to insulin resistance), striae distensae (stretch marks), and skin tags (acrocordons).

Obesity may also aggravate skin conditions like psoriasis, hidradenitis suppurativa, cellulite, intertrigo, and lymphoedema.

How to beat obesity? The key to managing obesity is healthy lifestyle changes, which include healthy diet and increased physical activity. Stick to a low-calorie diet, eat small portions, follow regular mealtimes, avoid snacking and foods high in fat and sugar. Obese or not, people need to do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity every week. Bariatric surgery may be good option for some obese patients.

How diabetes increases risk for skin infections

Skin infections occur commonly in people with diabetes. Common bacterial infections seen in diabetes patients include cellulitis, styes, boils, folliculitis, and carbuncles. Having diabetes also increases the risk of fungal infections like jock itch, athlete's foot, ringworm, and vaginal itching. Diabetes cellulitis can occur almost anywhere in the body, but the foot is the most affected area.

Diabetes leads to neuropathy, weakened immune system, impaired blood flow, all of which increases risk of skin infections.

Delayed treatment of diabetes cellulitis can lead to sepsis, which is a life-threatening condition.

Tips to preventcellulitis or other skin infections

Keep your hands clean: Hand hygiene is one of the best ways to prevent infections.

Wash cuts in the skin with soap and water to reduce the risk of infection.

Avoid scratching any cuts or wounds as germs from your fingernails can enter through them.

Moisturize your skin regularly to prevent cracking.

If you have diabetes or other medical conditions that can increase the risk of certain skin infections, talk to your doctor about prevention measures you can take.

Monitor your blood sugar levels and keep it under control.

If you're obese, try to lose weight by incorporating dietary changes and physical activity.