Obesity Can Lead To Cervical Ossification: Here’s What You Can Do To Avoid It

Obesity increases the mechanical stress on the cervical spine, leading to increased wear and tear on the joints, discs, and ligaments.

Obesity-related mechanical stress on the cervical spine and chronic inflammation can trigger the onset, progression of cervical ossification. Read on.

Obesity is a complex health condition that affects millions of people worldwide. It is characterized by excessive body fat accumulation, which can lead to several health problems, such as diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure. However, one area that is often overlooked is the impact of obesity on our bone health, specifically cervical ossification, a condition that affects the cervical spine, where bony structures develop in the ligaments that support the spine, leading to stiffness and limited mobility. This condition is prevalent among older adults, but research has shown that obesity can accelerate the onset and progression of cervical ossification, even in younger individuals.

Today, it is crucial to understand the impact of obesity on our overall health, especially spinal health. One area of concern is the cervical spine or the neck region, which is crucial for supporting our head, facilitating movement, and protecting the spinal cord. Obesity increases the mechanical stress on the cervical spine, leading to increased wear and tear on the joints, discs, and ligaments. This increased stress can lead to the formation of bony structures in the cervical ligaments, leading to cervical ossification. Additionally, obesity is associated with chronic inflammation, which can further contribute to the development of cervical ossification.

Prevention and Management

Here's what you can do to prevent the condition and also manage it.

Maintain a healthy weight

Maintaining a healthy weight can reduce the mechanical stress on your cervical spine and reduce your risk of developing cervical ossification. The recommended weight as per height can be maintained with regular exercise and a healthy diet.

Practice good posture

Poor posture can contribute to cervical spine problems. Make sure you sit and stand up straight, with your shoulders back and your chin tucked in.

Stay active

Regular physical activity can help improve your spinal health and prevent cervical ossification. Activities like swimming, yoga, and walking can help improve flexibility, strength, and mobility in the cervical spine.

Avoid smoking

Smoking has been linked to an increased risk of cervical ossification. Quitting smoking can improve your spinal health and reduce your risk of developing this condition.

Treatment

Early diagnosis and treatment can help prevent the progression of cervical ossification and improve your spinal health. Treatment for cervical ossification depends on the severity of the condition and the symptoms the patient is experiencing. Advanced treatments include:

Surgery

Surgery may be recommended for patients with severe symptoms or in cases where conservative treatment has failed to improve the condition. Surgery aims to remove the bony structures that are impinging on the spinal cord and nerves, thereby relieving pressure and improving mobility. The type of surgery performed will depend on the location and extent of the ossification.

Decompression and fusion

Decompression and fusion surgery involves removing the bony structures and then fusing the affected vertebrae to prevent further movement. This surgery can help stabilize the cervical spine and prevent further damage to the spinal cord and nerves.

Laminoplasty

Laminoplasty is a minimally invasive surgical procedure that involves opening up the spinal canal to relieve pressure on the spinal cord. This surgery is often used for patients with milder symptoms or those who are not good candidates for traditional open surgery.

Medications

Medications may be used to manage the symptoms of cervical ossification, such as pain and inflammation. Normally, painkillers such as ibuprofen or naproxen are prescribed. These medicines are non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs that help in reducing inflammation and provide relief from pain. Other medications, such as muscle relaxants or nerve pain medications, may also be prescribed.

Physical therapy

Physical therapy can help improve mobility and reduce pain associated with cervical ossification. Physical therapists may use various techniques, such as exercises, manual therapy, and electrical stimulation, to help patients regain function and reduce symptoms.

Radiofrequency ablation

Radiofrequency ablation is a minimally invasive procedure where heat is used to destroy nerve fibres that are causing pain. This procedure may be used to manage neck pain associated with cervical ossification.

Obesity can have a significant impact on our spinal health, specifically cervical ossification. The increased mechanical stress on the cervical spine and chronic inflammation associated with obesity can accelerate the onset and progression of cervical ossification, leading to severe spinal health problems. As individuals, we must take proactive measures to prevent and manage obesity and protect our spinal health. By maintaining a healthy weight, practising good posture, staying active, avoiding smoking, and seeking medical attention, we can improve our spinal health and reduce our risk of developing cervical ossification. In severe cases advanced treatment is advisable.

(This article is authored by Dr Gururaj Sangondimath, Senior Consultant & Unit Chief, Minimally Invasive and Spinal Deformity Robotic Surgeon, ISIC Hospital)