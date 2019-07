A 26-year-old Mumbai resident who was suffering from H1N1 flu (swine flu), died on Saturday. She is suspected to be the first victim of swine flu in monsoon this year. According to the data of National Centre for Disease Control, H1N1 has affected 26,353 people and claimed 1,087 lives in India till June 30 this year. This is 70 per cent more than the 15,266 cases reported in 2018. The data is alarming for sure.

What is swine flu?

Discovered in the year 2009, swine flu refers to influenza in pigs. It is a respiratory disease that is caused by influenza viruses. These viruses infect the respiratory tract of pigs and give you symptoms like nasal secretion, cough, decreased appetite, etc. The other symptoms of swine flu include fever, chills, cough, sore throat, running nose, body aches, diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, etc. Generally, pigs transmit H1N1 viruses to people. Sometimes, a person infected with this virus can also transmit it further. The H1N1 virus enters your body when you inhale contaminated droplets emitted in the air by someone infected with this disease through cough and sneeze. You can also catch it after touching a surface that contains the infected droplets. The incubation period for H1N1 flu is one to four days. Then, the virus infects the cells lining your nose, throat and lungs. Notably, eating pork cannot cause swine flu.

If you are a swine farmer or veterinarian, your susceptibility to this disease increases. Left untreated, H1N1 flu can lead to pneumonia, respiratory failure, asthma or worsened heart disease. Children below 5 years, people above 65, pregnant women, and people with chronic lung conditions are considered as those with high risk of developing swine flu. As far as diagnosis of this condition is concerned, doctors take a nasopharyngeal swab sample to look for antigens and see if the patient is infected with influenza A or B. In case he is infected with type A, the flu is most likely to be swine flu. Also, your doctor will conduct various tests to rule out any other condition that has similar symptoms. If you catch swine flu, your doctor will prescribe you oral drugs to control symptoms. Additional medications may also be required if you are suffering from some chronic disorder.

Preventive measures

Luckily, there are various ways to keep this condition at bay. Adopting a healthy lifestyle and eating nutritious foods top the list f your to-do list when it comes to preventing swine flu. What you eat decides the strength of your immune system. To fight against any bacteria, virus, disease or condition, you need to keep your body’s defence mechanism strong. Here, we tell you about the essential nutrients that can rev up your immunity and help reduce your risk of catching swine flu.

Vitamin C

Found in foods like oranges, broccoli, pineapples etc, vitamin C is one of the most powerful antioxidants available. It can potentially prevent oxidative damage to the cells by fighting against free radicals. Also, this vitamin plays a significant role in boosting your immunity, says a study published in the journal Nutrients. Getting enough of vitamin C can shorten the duration of respiratory infections and also reduce the severity of the symptoms. Notably, deficiency of vitamin C in the body can impair your immune function and increase the risk of infection. Having vitamin C may not entirely prevent the possibility of swine flu, but having low levels of this vitamin definitely ups your risk of the condition.

Vitamin D

Just like vitamin C, Vitamin D also reduces the duration of flu and other viral infections. It is essential for many aspects of health including better immune function, says a study published in the Proceedings of the Nutrition Society. Vitamin D actually has disease-fighting properties. You can obtain it either through sun exposure or by eating foods like salmon, egg yolks, mushrooms, soy milk, yogurt, almond milk, etc. Maintaining its required level in the body can also help you improve your bone density. One needs it for the absorption of calcium in the body.

Vitamin B6

Also known as pyridoxine, vitamin B6 is a water-soluble vitamin which is used for various enzymatic reactions. It also helps your immune system to ward off infections like flu. According to a study published in the Nutrition Reviews, deficiency of this vitamin can affect your cell-mediated immune response by decreasing the production of serum antibodies. They are essential for innate and adaptive immunity. Not having enough of this vitamin also makes you more susceptible to the flu and other respiratory infections. To keep your vitamin B6 levels on track, opt for foods like potatoes, liver, tuna, chickpeas, salmon, or chicken.

Magnesium

According to a study published in the Journal of Magnesium and Alloys, magnesium plays a protective role in acute allergic reactions. The study also states that it is important for the optimal functioning of your immune system. Magnesium is in fact said to be more useful in this regard than vitamin B6, which is required for more than 600 enzymatic reactions in the body. Apart from fighting against flu, magnesium can improve your heart health, decrease inflammation, and provide relief from stress. To increase your body’s magnesium levels, eat an array of magnesium-rich foods like spinach, avocado, legumes, pumpkin seeds, dark chocolates, etc.

Zinc

It is one of the main ingredients of many over-the-counter cold and flu medications. Being able to boost your body’s immunity, it can help fight against various diseases and conditions effectively. This nutrient can reduce the duration of symptoms of infections like the common cold. Zinc actually plays a significant role in improving communication between cells in the immune system. It improves your immune response by boosting the activity of macrophage and natural killer cells. These cells bind to virus-infected cells and kill them. To ensure you are getting enough zinc in your diet, eat seeds, legumes, red meat, yogurt etc.