Nutrient Deficiencies: Why Are Women More Susceptible Than Men?

Women have a more unique biology than compared to men which may put them at risk of developing certain deficiencies during their lifetime.

Are women more susceptible to certain nutritional deficiencies than men? Yes, this is unfortunately true and there is a perfectly reasonable biological explanation behind it. Women have a more unique biology than compared to men, this is a well known fact. Women undergo more hormonal transitions than men do in a lifetime. This is because of their menstrual cycle, pregnancy period and menopause. Women bleed more so, naturally they are more at risk of iron deficiency. During pregnancy, they need to take good care of their diet otherwise they may suffer various deficiencies which will impact both the baby and the mom.

Here's A List Of All The Deficiencies Women May Be At Risk Of!

Find out how these deficiencies occur.

Iron Deficiency

Iron is essential in your body for the production of enough haemoglobin, which is responsible for supplying oxygen to the body. Women undergo blood loss due to menstruation every month and their haemoglobin count may also become low during pregnancy. If not paid attention to, this can cause a deficiency.

Calcium Deficiency

The post-menopausal phase is tricky for women. If you do not take good care of yourself, you may develop many deficiencies like for example calcium. Women are already more prone to getting diseases like osteoporosis and osteoarthritis with age, menopause may increase their risk to it even more.

Vitamin D And C Deficiency

Women may be increasingly intolerant to lactose and this can cause a Vitamin D deficiency. It can also happen due to lack of sun exposure and Vitamin D-rich foods. On the other hand women are also prone to getting Vitamin C deficiency. Why? Here are some factors: poor diet, menopause or pregnancy. Note that deficiencies during pregnancy period are only possible if the mother do not eat properly.

Folate Deficiency

This is a very important nutrient especially for women as it promotes DMA synthesis and prevents birth defects. It is extremely crucial for pregnant women to take enough folate through food or supplements.

Magnesium Deficiency

The lack of magnesium in the body results from inadequate dietary intake and stress. In many circumstances, women face more stress than men and their eating habits also tend to fluctuate more due to menstruation, menopause and pregnancy.