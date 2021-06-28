By eating food laden with prebiotics and other dietary fibres it is possible to nurture even an unhealthy gut and its microbiome into health.

Gut Feeling is a commonly used phrase to describe our intuitions about the outer world and the environment around us. Yet we often do not realise the same gut, the human intestine, gives us similar signals about our own health. It is an organ that doesn’t only digest food. It goes far beyond, and by playing host to trillions of micro-organisms, the healthy gut nurtures an ecosystem within us that protects us from many diseases. The science around gut microbiome, or the human microbiome, had an early beginning in the later 1800s with the initial observation of human gut flora by German paediatrician Theodor Escherich. The tradition of consuming fermented milk and various other ways of supplementing the human microbiome, has been part of medicinal and nutrition practice for a long time, since the early 1900s. Also Read - Covid Vaccine For Children: When Will Your Kids Be Vaccinated Against The Deadly Coronavirus?

Today we have moved a long away from those early days. We also know that trillions of bacteria, fungi, and other microorganisms are part of the human gut microbiome. Many chronic disorders, such as inflammatory bowel disease, obesity, cancer, and autism, can be caused by an imbalance of the gut bacteria ecosystems. Gut health has also been linked to anxiety and depression, and to neurological conditions like schizophrenia and dementia. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Reports First Death Due To Delta Plus Covid Variant, Centre Asks State Govt To Tighten Norms

Importance of gut microbiome in the times of COVID-19

While the beginning was made long ago, awareness around the human microbiome and gut health has built up only during the last decade. Some of the latest scientific developments, linking the microbiome with resistance to COVID- 19 is now likely to push general interest in the subject up. According to a paper published in the April 2021 issue of Gut, written by Professor Siew C Ng of The Chinese University of Hong Kong, it has been found that the gut flora, or the colonies of intestinal bacteria are seen to be significantly altered in a patient suffering from COVID-19. The paper suggests that this could mean the bacteria in the gut have a key role in fighting the SarsCOV2 virus, possibly acting as a first line of defence from letting the virus affect healthy human cells in the intestine. Also Read - Arthritis Drug Actemra Effective In Reducing Covid Severity; Gets Approval From US FDA

The immune system and your gut

This paper is not the only one to link the human immune system to the gut bacteria. In fact, a paper published in Nature in May 2020 had pointed out that the immune system and gut bacteria have a much closer symbiotic relationship, with the bacteria often producing tools that the immune system uses to fight infections, and in turn the immune systems does not harm the beneficial micro-organisms.

These recent scientific findings around COVID-19 pandemic, immunity and the gut microbiome should prompt us to look even more closely at the trillions of bacteria that call the human intestines their home, how they operate and the dynamics among the bacterial colonies within the body. While a strong presence of the beneficial bacteria within the microbiome also helps keep the harmful bacteria in check as they fight for space within the gut, a prolonged imbalance in the microbiome can be life threatening.

The key role of prebiotics

One result of the growing awareness has been the consumption of products that strengthen the microbiome. This is no longer dependant on medicinal practice or advice of doctors. In a report in 2019 by Fortune Business Insights on probiotics (good bacteria cultures to help boost the existing microbiome), showed that 61 per cent of these global sales happened through supermarkets and hyper markets, while pharmacies and health stores sold only around a fifth of the total. While probiotics are bacterial cultures that boost the presence of the beneficial bacteria, prebiotics or dietary fibres act as food for the beneficial bacteria and help produce key metabolites.

Prebiotics are non-digestible fibres that aid in the development of a healthy microbiome by promoting the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. By fermenting these fibres, gut bacteria produce short chain fatty acids that provide energy to the cells that line the colon. Fructo-oligosaccharides and galacto-oligosaccharides are the two important groups of prebiotics with good impact on gut health. Onions, garlic, leeks, asparagus, bananas, oats, and barley are all high in prebiotics.

Gut reset: What it means

In fact, today, healthcare practitioners are talking about a “gut reset”. By eating food laden with prebiotics and other dietary fibres it is possible to nurture even an unhealthy gut and its microbiome into health. This process, also referred to as gut reset, helps regenerating the gut lining.

(This article is authored by Dr. Richard Lobo, Assistant Vice President, Innovation and Business Excellence, Tata Chemicals Ltd.)