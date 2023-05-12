Nurses Day 2023: Importance And Role Of Nurses In Patient Recovery

Nurses in India have been critical in bridging this gap by providing essential care and support to patients in secondary care facilities.

Secondary care is integral to the healthcare system providing more specialized medical attention than primary healthcare services. Col. Sanjula Verma, Group VP - Nursing Services, CARE Hospitals Group, further shares that this level of care is generally provided by healthcare professionals in hospitals and specialized clinics with extensive training and expertise in a specific field of medicine.

Secondary Care: Promote Patient Recovery

When a patient has a complex medical condition or requires specialized treatment, secondary care provides the necessary resources, such as advanced medical equipment, technical healthcare professionals, and advanced medication to support the patient's recovery journey.

In Secondary Care

Nurses play a crucial role in patient recovery. They are responsible for providing the high-quality, patient-centred care support they need to recover from their illnesses or injuries. In addition, nurses work closely with patients to help them manage their symptoms, monitor their progress, and provide emotional support throughout their recovery journey. In addition, nurses contribute to patient recovery by providing patient education.

Patients' Education

By educating patients on their condition and treatment options, nurses can help patients understand what to expect during their recovery process, which can help their attitude towards treatment. Nurses also play a critical role in supporting patients in managing their medications, ensuring that patients receive the correct dosage and that any potential side effects are identified and addressed promptly.

In Addition To Patient Education

Nurses in secondary care also play a vital role in coordinating care across different healthcare teams. For example, when patients require specialized treatment or multiple healthcare professionals to manage their care, nurses are often responsible for coordinating this care treatment. This includes working with other healthcare professionals, such as doctors, physiotherapists, and occupational therapists patient's recovery journey. This can involve listening to patients' concerns, offering reassurance and encouragement, and providing practical advice on managing stress and anxiety.

Nurses Day 2023

The theme for Nurses Day 2023 is "Our Future, Our Nurses," which highlights the critical role that nurses play in shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, this year's theme emphasizes the importance of investing in the nursing profession and supporting and empowering nurses to create a healthier and more equitable world.

Quality Secondary Care In India

The need for quality secondary care in India is a burden of non-communicable diseases and injuries. According to the National Health Profile 2020, secondary and tertiary healthcare facilities constituted approximately 37% of the total hospital beds in India. However, these facilities are primarily concentrated in urban areas, leaving rural areas underserved. Nurses in India have been critical in bridging this gap by providing essential care and support to patients in secondary care facilities.

Indian Nursing Council

According to the Indian Nursing Council, over 27 lakhs registered nurses in India, with the majority working in secondary care facilities such as hospitals and clinics. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has further highlighted the importance of secondary care and the critical role of nurses in providing essential care and support to patients. The pandemic has significantly strained the healthcare system, increasing the demand for specialized medical attention and resources.

In Response

Many nurses in India have provided essential services such as administering oxygen, monitoring patients' vital signs, and assisting doctors in providing specialized medical attention to COVID-19 patients. However, to further support the role of nurses in secondary care, it is essential to invest in their training and education. Nurses require specialized training and education to provide high-quality care and support to patients in secondary care facilities. Moreover, the healthcare system must recognize nurses' critical role in patient recovery and provide them with the necessary resources.

