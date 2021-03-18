There is no safe level when it comes to smoking, say docs. © Shutterstock

What do you do to cope with stress? Often people tend to choose unhealthy ways to deal with stressful situations in life such as drinking alcohol, taking drugs, smoking cigarettes, comfort eating, and sleeping too much. According to doctors, the number of smokers in India is increasing at an alarming rate as many consider smoking is a stress buster. But smokers often tend to neglect the side-effects of smoking cigarettes and end up regretting it in later life, they said. Also Read - Experts call for ban on designated smoking areas as such zones are ‘likely hotspots for COVID transmission'

If you’re smoking to relieve stress during the pandemic, experts say it can actually increase your anxiety and tension. Smoking can affect almost all the organs of the body and harm your overall health. Apart for heart disease, stroke, lung diseases, diabetes, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), smoking has led to a spurt in the incidences of various types of cancers as well as infertility, warned Indian doctors. Also Read - Alcohol, cannabis can raise risk of premature heart disease in youngsters

“One may suffer from lung, esophagus, larynx, mouth, head, and neck, throat, kidney, bladder, liver, pancreas, stomach, cervix, colon, and rectum cancers as tobacco smoke involve chemicals like acetaldehyde, aromatic amines, arsenic and cadmium that lead to these cancers and premature death,” stated Dr Shivprakash Mehta, Consultant ENT & Head Neck Cancer Surgeon, Apollo Spectra Pune. Also Read - Feeling stressed? 5 lifestyle changes to ease your mind and mood

Smoking and infertility

Smoking gives a tough time to one’s reproductive system and can affect fertility in both men and women leading to low pregnancy rates, according to Dr. Nisha Pansare, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Pune.

“Pregnancy complications are seen in the ones who smoke on a regular basis. Cigarette smoke also contains other chemicals such as nicotine, cyanide, and carbon monoxide that tend to speed up egg loss. Smoking reduces sperm quality in men by lowering sperm count and motility. It will impact the ability of the sperm to fertilize the eggs and one may suffer from erectile dysfunction,” she said.

“Many women may get early menopause and cervical cancer. Smoking increases the risk of miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, low birth weight, birth defects and chromosomal abnormalities in the babies, preterm labour and sudden infant death syndrome,” Dr. Pansare continued.

Quit smoking to keep cancer at bay and boost fertility

There is no safe level when it comes to smoking and quitting it is the only option, said Dr Mehta while asking smokers to quit smoking to keep cancer at bay and boost fertility.

Dr. Mehta added, “It is the need of the hour to embrace a healthy lifestyle and quit smoking. Opt for smoking cessation therapy that involves counselling, monitoring the health, and nicotine replacement therapy that is beneficial for an individual and reduces morbidity and mortality rates. Those who have undergone surgery or are taking chemotherapy and other treatments will also benefit from quitting smoking as it can lower the risk of cancer recurrence.”

“Cutting down on smoking will ensure a smooth pregnancy and lower the risk of birth defects and miscarriages. Improve your quality of life by kicking off your bad habit,” said Dr Pansare.

Meanwhile, some health experts including Raman Gangakhedkar, the C.G. Pandit National Chair at ICMR, are calling for ban on designated smoking areas (DSAs) in public places. They say such zones could act as hotspots of COVID-19 transmission, if smokers don’t follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, besides posing a health threat to passive smokers. The experts demanded shutting of smoking zones during a webinar on ‘100 per cent smoke free public places: challenges and way ahead’, recently organised by SpeakIn, an online learning and speakers’ platform.

