Stroke also known as a cerebrovascular accident happens when the arteries that supply blood to the brain get affected. As a result a part of the brain is unable to receive sufficient blood supply. When the brain does not get enough blood it becomes unable to perform its function and cells get affected and may die in a few minutes. A new study published in the Neurology Genetics has found that a gene variant called MAP3K6 can cause cerebral small vessel disease and stroke. Novel Gene Variant Linked To Stroke Researchers including Andrea Ilinca from the Lund University in Sweden