One in two women suffering from breast cancer succumbs to it in India, says the National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research. When the normal cells in the breast undergo some sort of mutation and start multiplying uncontrollably, it forms a tumour. Symptoms can be a breast lump, change in size and appearance of breast, a newly inverted nipple, peeling of the pigmented area of the skin, etc.

If we talk about the prevalence of breast cancer in the world, 2.1 million women get affected by it every year. This is what WHO states. This international body also revealed that breast cancer claimed the lives of 627,000 women in 2018 globally. The data raises serious concerns and highlights the importance of looking for affordable ways to improve breast cancer outcomes and survival.

New line of treatment for breast cancer



To ensure this, scientists have developed a new tissue-freezing device, which can help in the treatment of breast cancer effectively. This tool uses carbon dioxide to freeze cancer tissues instead of industry-standard argon.

Carbon dioxide is easily available and affordable too. This makes this newly designed device affordable and accessible to the majority of the population. Before conforming the effectiveness of this new tool, researchers tested it in three experiments.

During the first trial, researchers used the device on jars of ultrasound gel, which thermodynamically mimics human breast tissue. The result showed that the freezing device was able to successfully reach standard freezing temperatures (below -40 degrees Celsius), kill tissues and form consistent ice balls. In the second test, researchers targeted 9 rats with mammary tumours. Again, the device killed 85 per cent of all tumours.

Then, in the third trial, scientists tested the new tool on the liver of a pig. Notably, liver of pigs is known to have a temperature similar to a human breast. The device again worked successfully and killed the target tissue.

Undoubtedly, the new device is good news for all the ladies out there suffering from breast cancer. There are various treatment options already available for the disease. But there are also some alternative therapies that can help in the easy recovery from this condition. Yoga is one of them. Read on to know how.

Yoga poses for faster recovery from breast cancer



Yoga helps in the recovery of various ailments and conditions, including breast cancer. Women suffering from breast cancer exhibit dangerous level of stress and anxiety. These factors further aggravate the condition. According to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, yoga helped women with breast cancer by regulating stress levels. Also, fatigue is a common side-effect of radiation therapy, a cancer treatment option. The study states that yoga helps in getting rid of this problem and also reduces pain and improves emotional well-being. Basically, it improves breast cancer outcomes and survival too. So, here are some of the yoga poses that women with breast cancer should practice.

Uttanasana

Also known as Standing Forward Bend, Uttanasana is good for relieving pain. It stretches your hips, hamstrings and calves. Performing this yoga pose daily can calm your mind and relive stress, headache and anxiety.

How to do it

Stand straight, inhale and raise your hands upward. Now exhale and bend forward. Make sure you do not tighten your knees. Keeping your hands parallel to your feet, rest them on the ground. Keep stretching your legs unless you feel a stretch in your hamstrings. Maintain this position till you are comfortable. To release, contract your abdomen muscles, inhale and rise slowly.

Viparita Karani

This yoga pose is also known as Legs Up the Wall. It releases pressure off the spine and neck, helps in blood circulation and relaxation. This asana is especially good for boosting your immune system. Also, if you are suffering from headaches or stress, Viparita Karani can be extremely helpful.

How to do it

Lie on your back in front of a wall. Lift your legs and press them against the wall. Keep your buttocks away from the wall and make sure your back is resting on the floor. Now, close your eyes and breathe deeply. Be in this position for 5 minutes and then release.

Dirga Pranayama

Also known as Three-part Breath, Dirga Pranayama helps you get in tune with the sensations of your physical body. It creates self-awareness, helps in rapid flow of oxygenated blood and relieves stress. This yoga pose is called Three-part Breathing because it focuses on the diaphragm, chest and the abdomen. It basically means intentional deep breathing. Various studies in the field state that during Dirga Prayanam, you inhale and exhale seven times more than in a shallow, chest-based breathing exercise. This deep breathing exercise also prepares you for other yoga poses.

How to do it

Lie down on the floor with your legs stretched. Start breathing deeply through the nose. Inhale enough air so that it fills the belly and expands it. While exhaling, empty your belly entirely by drawing your navel back towards your spine. Repeat this for 5 breaths. Now, inhale more air than needed so that your rib cage feels expanded. While exhaling, first let the rib cage air flow out and then the air in the belly. Repeat this for 5 breaths. Now, in the next inhalation, breath in deeply. The air should fill your belly, then rib cage and, lastly, your upper chest. While exhaling, let the air leave your body in the same steps but in reverse. Do this for 10 breaths.

Salamba Balasana

Also known as the Supported Child’s pose, Balasana opens up your chest, spine and mind. It releases tightness and tension both in your mind and body. Performing this yoga pose can increase the lymph circulation to the pectoral region, prevent lymphatic damage and calm the parasympathetic nervous system. Balasana enhances blood circulation and releases fatigue.

How to do it