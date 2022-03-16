Not Only Skin And Eye Problems, Holi Colours Can Also Lead To Respiratory Issues: Doctors

Gulal or abir and intense colours are common in Holi. However, most of the colours are chemical-based, which can cause harm to the skin and eyes. Play Holi with herbal colours instead of chemical ones.

Holy colours can enter the mouth and aggravate conditions such as asthma, bronchitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), warn experts.

Holi, the festival of colours, is here. Playing with colours can be fun, but it can also turn into a nightmare for many. If you're not careful, it can take a toll on your skin and eyes, as well as your lungs. Many people complain of respiratory issues, skin and eye reactions after celebrating Holi. The chemicals in colours with which Holi is played is a growing matter of concern as it can cause harmful effects on the skin and eyes.

Dr. Mrinmayee Mukund, Dermatologist, Apollo Spectra Mumbai, said, "Holi colours have heavy metals, broken pieces of glasses, chemicals, and pesticides in them. A majority of people complain of bacterial skin infections, skin allergies or contact dermatitis, rashes, itching, burning sensation, and hives after playing with Holi colours."

"The Holi colours are made up of hazardous chemicals like mercury, asbestos, silica, mica, and lead which are toxic to the human skin and eyes. Eye problems like allergies, corneal abrasion conjunctivitis, and eye injuries are seen. Furthermore, an allergic reaction can cause reddening, swelling, and watery eyes. When the chemicals come in contact with the iris, it can cause serious inflammation. The chemicals can smear the lens and cause infection. Many people are not aware of the hazards of these colours and tend to take things lightly," he added.

Holi colours can cause respiratory problems

Not only skin and eye problems, but the Holi colour can also lead to respiratory problems, warned Dr. Sangita Chekker, Consultant Chest Physician, Wockhardt Hospitals Mira Road.

"The colour can enter the mouth and aggravate conditions such as asthma, bronchitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) which can lead to wheezing, coughing, and mucus (sputum) production. Lead present in the colour is dangerous for children and may even cause disabilities. Chromium invites bronchitis, asthma, and allergies. Mercury impacts the kidney, liver, and unborn baby's health, iron can increase skin sensitivity to light. Silica can lead to dry skin. You need to be alert and report any abnormal changes to the doctor."

Use organic and chemical-free colours

To protect your skin and eyes, use organic colours, moisturize or oil your skin before playing Holi, suggested Dr. Mukund.

Below are some more tips shared by the doctor to keep skin and eyes safe during the Holi celebration:

Use good sunscreen

Wear sunglasses and avoid wearing lenses.

Avoid touching your eyes or rubbing them as it may cause irritation or other eye problems.

Wear full-sleeved clothes

Avoid using balloons.

After playing with colours, do not use detergent, spirit, nail polish remover, alcohol, or acetone to remove colours.

Use a soap recommended by the doctor, don't scrub, and just moisturize the skin.

Wish you a very happy and safe Holi!