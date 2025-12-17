Not Delhi or Lahore: This City Tops the World’s Pollution Rankings on December 16, 2025

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
When world air pollution rankings were published on December 16, 2025, people expected such usual suspects as Delhi or Lahore to take up the lead. Rather, real time global Air Quality Index AQI trackers ranked the most polluted city location in the world as Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Over the years, the cities of India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh have consistently been on top of the pollution lists in the world, particularly during winter seasons. Nonetheless, Sarajevo registered dangerous AQI levels on December 16, surpassing the customarily heavily polluting cities. The level of PM2.5 in the city was registered in several monitoring stations in excess of safe levels as maintained by the World Health Organisation. According to experts, this change emphasises the evolving air pollution, which is becoming more and more dependent on the local weather conditions, geography, and patterns of energy consumption, not just on the population size.
Long term and short term health effects may be immediate and long term in relation to exposure to hazardous air quality. Excessive concentrations of PM 2.5 particles may get deep into the pulmonary tubes and get into blood, which increases the risk of:
The fact that Sarajevo topped the pollution list in the world is a wake up call that air pollution in the world is a crisis. Analysts emphasise that there should be cleaner heating systems, tighter vehicle emission standards, and improved urban development in nations. Governments should also be encouraged to invest in renewable energy sources, enhance the existing transport infrastructure, and enhance real time air quality systems to safeguard the well being of people, which are encouraged by environmental groups.
Overall, with winter persisting in most parts of the Northern Hemisphere, the pollution levels are likely to go up or down on a daily basis. Although the list might vary, the bigger problem is that cities all over the world should act immediately to combat air pollution until it becomes a common public health crisis.The rankings of December 16, 2025 demonstrate that the problems with the air quality may arise in any place.
