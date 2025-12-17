Not Delhi or Lahore: This City Tops the World’s Pollution Rankings on December 16, 2025

On December 16, 2025, Sarajevo emerged among the world's most polluted cities with hazardous air quality, topping recent global pollution charts ahead of major urban centres like Delhi and Lahore, which is based according to real time AQI rankings

Not Delhi or Lahore This City Tops the World’s Pollution Rankings on December 16, 2025

When world air pollution rankings were published on December 16, 2025, people expected such usual suspects as Delhi or Lahore to take up the lead. Rather, real time global Air Quality Index AQI trackers ranked the most polluted city location in the world as Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Over the years, the cities of India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh have consistently been on top of the pollution lists in the world, particularly during winter seasons. Nonetheless, Sarajevo registered dangerous AQI levels on December 16, surpassing the customarily heavily polluting cities. The level of PM2.5 in the city was registered in several monitoring stations in excess of safe levels as maintained by the World Health Organisation. According to experts, this change emphasises the evolving air pollution, which is becoming more and more dependent on the local weather conditions, geography, and patterns of energy consumption, not just on the population size.

Delhi Air Pollution Updates: Sarajevo's AQI In Severe Category

The pollution peak in Sarajevo is towards the season. The city is located in a valley, and these valleys trap polluted air in winter. During the month of December, the inability to disperse pollutants due to the phenomenon known as temperature inversion occurs, whereby cold air is trapped near the ground.

is towards the season. The city is located in a valley, and these valleys trap polluted air in winter. During the month of December, the inability to disperse pollutants due to the phenomenon known as temperature inversion occurs, whereby cold air is trapped near the ground. Also, the extensive use of coal and wood as the heating methods, vehicle emissions, and the lack of wind movements led to the marked worsening of air quality. According to environmental specialists, these conditions will transform cities into polluted areas.

Although such cities as Delhi and Lahore were in the very poor or severe air quality category, they are not on the top of the global rating. Better wind speeds and the temporary changes of weather contributed to the fact that the levels of pollution were not pushed to the extremes.

But, health experts warn this is not an indicator of improvement in the long run. The two cities still have chronic air pollution issues that are fuelled by traffic and construction dust, industrial production, and burning of crop residues.

Health Risks Of Dangerous Air Pollution Are As Follows

Long term and short term health effects may be immediate and long term in relation to exposure to hazardous air quality. Excessive concentrations of PM 2.5 particles may get deep into the pulmonary tubes and get into blood, which increases the risk of:

Asthma and bronchitis, respiratory illnesses.

Heart attacks and strokes

aggravation of previous lung and heart diseases.

Weakened immunity particularly that of children and aged people.

Physicians recommend outdoor minimal activity, indoor air purifiers, and certified masks to the people in high AQI areas.

The fact that Sarajevo topped the pollution list in the world is a wake up call that air pollution in the world is a crisis. Analysts emphasise that there should be cleaner heating systems, tighter vehicle emission standards, and improved urban development in nations. Governments should also be encouraged to invest in renewable energy sources, enhance the existing transport infrastructure, and enhance real time air quality systems to safeguard the well being of people, which are encouraged by environmental groups.

TRENDING NOW

Overall, with winter persisting in most parts of the Northern Hemisphere, the pollution levels are likely to go up or down on a daily basis. Although the list might vary, the bigger problem is that cities all over the world should act immediately to combat air pollution until it becomes a common public health crisis.The rankings of December 16, 2025 demonstrate that the problems with the air quality may arise in any place.