Viruses are microscopic organisms that are available abundantly on the earth. They consist of genetic material, RNA or DNA, surrounded by a coat of protein, lipid (fat), or glycoprotein. As viruses cannot replicate without a host, they are classified as parasitic.

Viruses attack cells in your body and use components of those cells to multiply. This often damages or destroys infected cells. Some viruses can cause deadly diseases, while there are also viral infections that trigger no noticeable reaction. There is no cure for a virus, but vaccination can prevent them from spreading.

Human diseases caused by viruses

A viral disease is any health condition caused by a virus. Here are some of the main types of viral diseases are:

Respiratory viral diseases

These diseases commonly affect the upper or lower parts of your respiratory tract. Examples of respiratory diseases include flu, common cold, respiratory syncytial virus infection, adenovirus infection, parainfluenza virus infection, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), COVID-19, etc.

Respiratory viruses are spread through droplets generated through coughing or sneezing by infected person. If you inhale these droplets, you may also develop the viral disease. They can also be spread through contaminated objects, such as doorknobs, tabletops, and personal items.

Gastrointestinal viral diseases

Such types of viral diseases affect your digestive tract and lead to a condition called gastroenteritis, also called the stomach flu. Examples of gastrointestinal viral diseases include norovirus infection, rotavirus infection, some adenovirus infections and astrovirus infection. These viruses are also contagious. They are shed in the stool during bowel movements. Consuming food or water contaminated by feces can spread the virus to others. Sharing utensils or personal objects with someone who has a virus can also spread the infection.

Exanthematous viral disease

Measles, rubella chickenpox/shingles, smallpox, chikungunya are some example of exanthematous viral diseases. Many exanthematous viruses are spread through respiratory droplets, but some others, such as chickenpox and smallpox, can be transmitted by coming into contact with fluid in broken skin lesions.

Hepatic viral diseases

These viruses cause viral hepatitis – an inflammation of the liver. Hepatitis A, B, and C are the most common types of viral hepatitis. Contagious

Usually, Hepatitis A and E are spread through contact with food or water that has been contaminated by an infected person’s stool. On the other hand, Hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and hepatitis D spread through contact with an infected person’s blood. Hepatitis B and D may also spread through contact with other body fluids, such as sharing drug needles or having unprotected sex.

Cutaneous viral diseases

Cutaneous viral diseases cause lesions or papules to form on the skin. Examples of cutaneous viral diseases include warts, including genital warts, oral herpes, genital herpes and molluscum contagiosum.

Hemorrhagic viral diseases

Hemorrhagic viral diseases cause damage to your circulatory system. Ebola, Lassa fever, dengue fever, yellow fever, are viral hemorrhagic diseases. Dengue fever and yellow fever are spread through the bite of an infected insect.