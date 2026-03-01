Not All Seizures Cause Shaking: What Silent Signs of Epilepsy Look Like - From Déjà Vu to Sudden Fear - What to Know

Not all seizures involve convulsions. Silent epilepsy can appear as d j vu, sudden fear, blank stares, confusion, or brief memory lapses. Know the subtle warning signs.

Not All Seizures Cause Shaking: What Silent Signs of Epilepsy Look Like - From Déjà Vu to Sudden Fear - What to Know

Most people think a seizure always involves someone falling to the ground and shaking. However, for many, a seizure is a quiet event that happens entirely inside the brain. These moments often look like someone is simply daydreaming or losing focus for a second. Because there is no physical movement, these episodes are easily missed by teachers, coworkers, or even family members. This misunderstanding makes life difficult for those who have the condition, as people often assume that if you aren't shaking, nothing is wrong.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Swapnil Jain, Consultant - Neurology, Manipal Hospital, Jaipur, explained the often missed triggers of seizers and symptoms that one may notice during the attack.

Signs of Seizures That Are Easy to Miss

When a seizure does not cause shaking, it shows up in small, strange ways. These are not moments of being lazy or distracted; they are brief short circuits in the brain that the person cannot control:

The Blank Look

This is very common. A person might stop mid-sentence and stare into space for a few seconds. They won't respond if you call their name, and then they suddenly "get back" without realizing they stopped.

Feeling of d j vu

Some people get a sudden, strong feeling of d j vu, like they have lived this exact moment before. Others might smell something that isn't there or feel a "rising" sensation in their stomach.

Sudden Fear or Joy

An intense wave of fear or even a burst of happiness can hit out of nowhere. It lasts for a minute and then vanishes just as quickly.

You may like to read

Small Movements

A person might start smacking their lips, fumbling with their clothes, or wandering around the room without a clear purpose while they are semi-conscious.

What To Do If Someone Is Experiencing Seizures?

When these internal "storms" happen, medical help focuses on calming the brain's electrical activity. While many uses daily pills to keep these signals steady, others may need more direct help if the episodes don't stop. In some cases, a small device is placed under the skin to send pulses that block the seizure before it starts. If the seizures always start in the exact same tiny spot in the brain, a procedure to remove that specific bit of tissue can sometimes stop them forever including laser ablation or deep brain stimulation. These paths are chosen to help the brain find its natural rhythm again and prevent future disruptions to daily life.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

End Note: Life With An Invisible Condition

Living with this type of epilepsy is hard because it is invisible. If you miss a detail in a meeting or a classroom, people might think you are being rude or aren't smart enough. There is a lot of pressure to explain yourself constantly. By learning that seizures can be silent, we can create a much kinder environment for everyone. Shifting the focus from physical shaking to the reality of how the brain works helps everyone feel seen and supported.