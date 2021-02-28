Obese people tend to have unhealthy glucose and lipid levels in their blood as well as high blood pressure which make them more prone to developing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. But not every individual with excess body weight is equally at risk of developing cardiometabolic diseases says a new study. According to the study published in the journal Nature Metabolism up to 45 per cent of people living with obesity have healthy blood pressure and glucose and lipid levels and therefore they may not be at high risk of cardiometabolic diseases. The researchers have also identified a range of genes