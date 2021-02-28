Obese people tend to have unhealthy glucose and lipid levels in their blood, as well as high blood pressure, which make them more prone to developing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. But not every individual with excess body weight is equally at risk of developing cardiometabolic diseases, says a new study. Also Read - How to lose weight fast: Use self-monitoring digital health tools

According to the study published in the journal Nature Metabolism, up to 45 per cent of people living with obesity have healthy blood pressure and glucose and lipid levels, and therefore they may not be at high risk of cardiometabolic diseases. The researchers have also identified a range of genes that were associated with both elevated levels of body fat and lower risk of cardiometabolic diseases.

The genes that appear to help maintain a healthy fat tissue may offer targets for new therapies to lower the risk of diabetes and heart disease in obese people, said researcher Tuomas Kilpelainen from the University of Copenhagen.

The identified genes are also involved in various other functions in the body, including the regulation and development of fat cells, distribution of body fat, as well as energy regulation and inflammation, the researchers said.

Obesity and diabetes: The link explained

Weight gain and body mass index are linked to the rising incidence of type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Researchers have found an increased level of nonesterified fatty acids, glycerol, hormones, cytokines, proinflammatory markers, and other substances that are involved in the development of insulin resistance, in obese individuals. Obesity is also linked with pancreatic β-cell dysfunction, which causes a lack of control of blood glucose. The failure of β-islet cells of the pancreas along with insulin resistance may make obese people more prone to development of diabetes. Studies have also linked weight gain in early life with the development of type 1 diabetes.

Obesity and heart disease: The link explained

Being obese may also can also increase your risk of heart disease in some people. But how obesity contributes to heart disease? Obesity can increase bad cholesterol and triglyceride levels, as well as lower good high-density lipoproteins (HDL) cholesterol. It can also cause an increase in blood pressure as obese people require more blood to supply oxygen and nutrients to their bodies. High blood pressure is a common cause of heart attack, and therefore obese individuals are more susceptible to it.

Obese individuals also have a greater risk of developing diabetes, which in turn can increase their chances of developing heart disease as well. This is because high blood glucose associated with diabetes can cause damage to the blood vessels and the nerves that control your heart over time. According to the American Heart Association, diabetics are said to be two to four times more likely to be at risk for developing heart disease, and about 68 percent of people aged 65 or older with diabetes also suffer from heart disease.

With inputs from agencies