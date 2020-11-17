Noonan syndrome with multiple lentigines (NSML) formerly known as LEOPARD syndrome is a very rare genetic disorder that is characterised by abnormalities of the skin heart ear genital head and facial area. Affected individuals may have brown “freckle-like” spots called lentigines that are similar to freckles heart defects widely spaced eyes (ocular hypertelorism) a sunken chest (pectus excavatum) or protruding chest (pectus carinatum) and short stature. However the range and severity of symptoms and physical characteristics may vary from person to person. Know the causes of NSML NSML is caused by mutation in one of two genes: PTPN11 (protein-tyrosine phosphatase