Learning disorders are not always related to difficulty in skills like reading and writing. ©Shutterstock

Learning disorder is a brain related condition that causes difficulties in comprehending or processing information. This is also known as learning disability or learning difficulty. But contrary to popular belief, such learning disorders are not always related to difficulty in skills like reading and writing. There is a particular area of disorders that deals with non-verbal or social skills and this is known as non-verbal learning disorder (NLD or NVLD).

Children suffering from NVLD face difficulty in recognising or processing non-verbal cues like body language and facial expressions. This is why they have difficulty in understanding their parents, teachers or other adults around them. Kids with this disorder may also display a weaker motor performance and poor visual, spatial and organisational skills.

There are no clear parameters on what NVLD is all about and this makes it hard to calculate the exact number of kids affected by it. However, estimates by experts in the field suggest that it could be around one per cent of the total number of children globally.

HOW NON-VERBAL LEARNING DISORDER CAN AFFECT YOUR CHILD

A child with NVLD has comprehension problems in certain subjects and circumstances. Here are some of the areas where he faces such difficulties.

High order comprehension

It is the ability to understand what is relevant or important in a body of information and identify the details and relationships in it. While it does not affect reading or writing itself, it is harder for children to comprehend the meaning of them.

Maths problems

Kids suffering with NVLD have a tougher time in recognising patterns and concepts. This makes it difficult for them to solve advanced mathematical questions. They have no issues with rote memorising. Hence, they find it easier to memorise data. But such children are not able to solve a problem even if a familiar question is phrased a little differently.

Awareness about visuals and space

It is hard for a kid with NVLD to copy an image or a shape as they cannot understand the forms or relationships in them. They can also be a little physically awkward as it is hard for them to grasp the visual they see and its association with the sense of where exactly they are.

Social interaction

Children with this disorder often find it hard to recognise what is acceptable or appropriate behavior. This is because they cannot pick up social patterns like other kids. They also find it hard to read body language or facial expressions. This makes it hard for them to understand subtleties, rhetoric or sarcasm in a conversation.

Executive skills

This set of skills is used to organise our thoughts and plans and help in executing them. It also helps us to identify problems and subsequently find a solution to them. Doing all this may turn out to be a difficult feat for a kid with NVLD as they cannot break a thought into smaller parts. This makes it hard for them to figure anything out.

SYMPTOMS OF KIDS WITH NVLD

Highly advanced verbal skills are attained early on. The child might talk like a grown adult due to early language acquisition.

Poor psychological coordination may make the kid seem clumsy. He or she may frequently bump into people or objects.

Poor motor skills can make the child confused and they may find tasks like tying shoelaces or using a pair of scissors difficult.

Kids with this disorder take everything too literally and can often not understand the meaning if linguistic nuances are used.

They tend to verbally say everything out loud or label them to comprehend circumstances or concepts.

They find it difficult to cope with transitions or change.

Weak comprehension makes it hard for them to generalise things or see the overall picture.

It is also hard for them to follow directions with more steps.

They can ask a lot of questions in continuation that may interrupt the flow of a conversation.

DIAGNOSIS FOR NVLD

Getting a diagnosis for non-verbal learning disorder might turn out to be tough as they are not included in the American Psychiatric Society’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual (DSM). But there are ways through which you can get your kid evaluated.

General medical examination

Consult your child’s doctor. This will help you to voice your concerns and also to rule out other medical conditions. The doctor may refer your child to a neurologist or some other specialist if required.

Visiting a specialist, such as a child neuropsychologist, will help you and your child. You will be able to freely voice your concerns to a specialist. The specialist might also suggest some tests to assess your kid’s language and speech. Some of these tests may include verbal skills and understanding abstract ideas, visual and spatial awareness, like reading a map or a watch, and motor skills, like throwing and catching something.

Patterns to watch out for

By gathering all this information, the specialist will be able to identify your child’s strengths and weaknesses, which will help find out if your kid is suffering from this condition.

AVAILABLE TREATMENTS

It is known that non-verbal learning disorder does not respond to medication. But there are still some strategies and therapies that can help your child work through this condition.

Occupational therapy: It can build and enhance fine motor skills and also teach a child the importance and meaning behind body language and facial expressions.

Social skills groups: This can help kids understand how to interact with friends and how to steer clear of strangers. It can also help them know when they are being teased. This will help them to respond accordingly.

Recording lectures: Recording classroom lectures or audio books are a great option for learning as they can play them on repeat and understand by listening.

Training for parents: Behavioral training for parents is also important as a professional psychologist will help them learn how to help their kids with social interaction and other activities.

Daily planner: Maintaining a daily planner can help kids stay organised by building and maintaining time management plans.

Cognitive therapy: This will help your child to cope with their fears, concerns or any other mental health problems.