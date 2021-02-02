The Government of India’s Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) currently consists of vaccination for 12 diseases- tuberculosis diphtheria pertussis (whooping cough) tetanus poliomyelitis measles hepatitis B diarrhoea Japanese encephalitis rubella pneumonia (haemophilus influenzae type B) and Pneumococcal diseases (pneumococcal pneumonia and meningitis). But there are many other vaccines which are not part of the recommended immunization schedules. These vaccines are called ‘non-routine vaccines’ and are recommended for travellers and some specific groups who may be exposed to dangerous or deadly diseases. Keep reading to learn more about these non-routine vaccines and who should get them.