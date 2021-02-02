There are many vaccines that are not part of the recommended immunization schedules.

The Government of India's Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) currently consists of vaccination for 12 diseases- tuberculosis, diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough), tetanus, poliomyelitis, measles, hepatitis B, diarrhoea, Japanese encephalitis, rubella, pneumonia (haemophilus influenzae type B) and Pneumococcal diseases (pneumococcal pneumonia and meningitis).

But there are many other vaccines which are not part of the recommended immunization schedules. These vaccines are called 'non-routine vaccines' and are recommended for travellers and some specific groups who may be exposed to dangerous or deadly diseases. Keep reading to learn more about these non-routine vaccines and who should get them.

Adenovirus vaccine

This vaccine is used for prevention against adenovirus types 4 and 7. Adenoviruses are a group of common viruses that can cause cold-like symptoms, fever, sore throat, bronchitis, pneumonia, diarrhoea, and pink eye (conjunctivitis). While such infections are common in children, anyone can get them. People with weakened immune systems or existing respiratory or cardiac disease are more vulnerable to an adenovirus infection. In the US, adenovirus vaccine is given to military personnel who may be at higher risk for adenovirus types 4 and 7 infections.

Anthrax Vaccination

Anthrax is a serious infectious disease caused by the bacterium Bacillus anthracis, which can be found naturally in soil. While it mainly affects domestic and wild animals, humans can get the infection through direct or indirect contact with sick animals. Eating contaminated meat or inhaling the spores can also cause the infection. Common inhalation anthrax symptoms include, vomiting, fever and chills, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, etc.

There is a vaccine that can help prevent the disease, but it is not intended for the general public. It is given to military personnel, scientists working with anthrax and people in other high-risk professions.

Cholera vaccine

Cholera is an infectious disease caused by eating food or drinking water contaminated with bacterium Vibrio cholerae. It causes severe watery diarrhoea, which if left untreated, can lead to dehydration and even death.

Currently there are three WHO pre-qualified oral cholera vaccines (OCV) namely Dukoral, Shanchol and Euvichol-Plus. All three vaccines require two doses for full protection.

The vaccines may be recommended for people who are traveling to an area of active cholera transmission. However, vaccination against cholera is not mandatory for entry in any country or territory.

Rabies vaccine

Rabies is a viral disease that causes fatal inflammation of the brain and spinal cord. The virus is usually transmitted from animals to humans through the bite and scratches from an infected animal, often a dog.

There are a number of vaccines that can be used to prevent rabies before and after exposure to the virus. Preexposure vaccination is recommended for those who are at high risk of exposure, such as veterinarians, animal handlers, and certain laboratory workers.

Typhoid vaccine

Typhoid fever, also known simply as typhoid, is a bacterial infection caused by Salmonella typhi (S typhi) bacteria. One can get the infection from consuming a food or drink contaminated with the bacteria. It causes high fever, diarrhoea, and sometimes a rash that looks like small pink spots on the skin sometimes referred to as “rose spots”.

Typhoid vaccine is not included in the India’s Universal Immunisation Programme, but if you are traveling to a country where typhoid is common, you may consider getting the shot.