Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver: ONE Dangerous Symptom That Appears In the Morning

Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver: ONE Dangerous Symptom That Only Appears In the Morning

Feeling fatigued first thing in the morning is a warning sign of liver disease. Read on to know more about it.

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, also known as NAFLD, is a bundle of health complications caused by a specific unwanted build-up of fat inside the liver. It is one of the most common liver diseases worldwide. However, many people do not even realise that they have already developed the condition. It is mainly because the disease comes with no significant symptoms in the initial stages. However, there is one sign of a non-alcoholic fatty liver disease that one only experiences after waking up in the morning. Curious to know what that can be? Scroll down.

Beware of Extreme Fatigue In The Morning

Have you been feeling excessively drained out of energy lately? Fatigue or extreme tiredness includes feelings of continuous lethargy and exhaustion despite getting proper rest. This is not normal and can be a warning symptom of a severe health condition. One of those conditions includes liver disease. Yes, you read that right. Feeling tired first thing in the morning is a warning sign of liver disease.

Extreme fatigue in the morning can severely damage your productivity level and can also lead to mood swings and irritability. If you notice fatigue for a long time, consult a doctor immediately. Always remember that early diagnosis of NAFLD will help prevent liver scarring.

Other Symptoms of Fatty Liver Disease

Other than extreme morning fatigue, fatty liver disease can also lead to symptoms like:

TRENDING NOW

Abdominal pain or cramps Nausea or vomiting Loss of appetite Sudden weight loss Change in skin colour (can look somewhat like jaundice) Swollen abdomen and legs Brain fogging or mental confusion Weakness

What Causes Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Diseases?

When it comes to causes, a person may suffer from non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases when they are suffering from -

Obesity Insulin resistance High blood sugar Presence of high levels of fats in the blood

RECOMMENDED STORIES