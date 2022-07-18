Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Ups The Risk Of Dementia: Early Treatment Can Save You From This

Vascular damages to the brain caused due to the progression of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease can make a person very prone to dementia.

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a common liver problem experienced by almost 25 per cent of the world's population. The progression of this disease takes place because of the accumulation of fat in liver cells leading to liver inflammation and liver cirrhosis. Aside from causing fatty liver, NAFLD can also lead to dementia. This could be driven by vascular damage caused in the brain. Experts say that people experiencing fatty liver problems are very much prone to experiencing heart diseases and stroke. The vascular damage in the brain caused by these diseases could also lead to dementia, says experts.

About The Study

Researchers found that almost 145 people who were suffering from NAFLD were diagnosed with dementia within the span on five years.

When compared to people without liver disease, people with NAFLD had a 38 per cent higher rate of dementia overall.

When looking specifically at vascular dementia caused by inadequate blood flow to the brain, researchers found people with NAFLD had a 44 per cent higher rate than people without liver disease.

Researchers did not find a higher rate of Alzheimer's disease.

People with liver disease who also had heart disease had a 50 per cent greater risk of dementia.

Those who had liver disease and stroke had more than a 2.5 times greater risk of dementia.

The study found that almost 145 people who were suffering from NAFLD were diagnosed with dementia within the span on five years.

Dementia And Vascular Dementia

Damage or loss of nerve cells and loss of connection in the brain is what triggers the symptoms of dementia. Dementia can affect different people differently depending on the area of the brain that has been most affected. The symptoms of it will also be different depending on this. It can result in serious cognitive and psychological changes in a person. Initially, the symptoms could go unnoticed. They tend to get more severe as the stage of the disease advances.

TRENDING NOW

Vascular dementia is caused by damage to the vessels that supply blood to your brain. Blood vessel problems can cause strokes or affect the brain in other ways, such as by damaging the fibers in the white matter of the brain. The most common signs of vascular dementia include

Difficulties with problem-solving

Slowed thinking

Loss of focus and organization. These tend to be more noticeable than memory loss.

The other symptoms of dementia are:

Loss of memory

Difficulty in communication

Difficulty in solving problems or reasoning

Facing problem handling simple as well as complex tasks

Changes in the personality

Depression

Anxiety

Sudden inappropriate behavior

Paranoia

Agitation

Hallucinations

Disorientation and confusion

Difficulty with coordination and motor functions

The important thing to remember is that dementia is treatable if diagnosed early.

You may like to read

RECOMMENDED STORIES