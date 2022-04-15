Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Is Often Missed In Routine Medical Screening: Do Not Ignore These Symptoms

NAFLD is a risk factor for chronic liver damage and cardiovascular disease. But it often goes undiagnosed for years.

The American Heart Association has estimated that about one in four adults worldwide has an abnormal build-up of fat in the liver, called non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). This condition can lead to permanent liver damage, as well as increase the risk of heart disease. In fact, heart disease is the leading cause of death in people with fatty liver disease. Hence, it is important to treat it early. However, NAFLD is often missed in routine medical screening, the Association noted in its scientific statement published in its peer-reviewed journal Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology.

NAFLD occurs when excessive amounts of fat are deposited in the liver, sometimes resulting in inflammation and scarring (called non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH).

Because NAFLD may go undiagnosed for years, the Association emphasizes the need for awareness and monitoring for the condition, access to improved screening tools and treatment.

TRENDING NOW

Why NAFLD often goes undiagnosed?

NAFLD generally show no symptoms during the initial stages and patients people feel well. Routine blood tests may not detect liver abnormalities. Moreover, elevated liver enzymes in blood, which could be a sign of NAFLD, is often mistaken as a side effect of medication or to recent alcohol consumption.

The American Heart Association suggested that a specialized ultrasound that measures liver elasticity, fat and stiffness (a result of scarring) in the liver can detect NAFLD, but this type of liver scan is underused.

Possible symptoms of NAFLD

When symptoms occur, NAFLD may cause fatigue and pain or discomfort in the upper right abdomen. When you have NASH and advanced scarring (cirrhosis), you may experience:

You may like to read

Abdominal swelling

Enlarged blood vessels just beneath the skin's surface

Enlarged spleen

Red palms

Yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice)

Can NAFLD be prevented?

As stated by the American Heart Association, NAFLD is preventable in many individuals by maintaining a healthy body weight, exercising regularly, eating a heart-healthy diet and managing conditions such as Type 2 diabetes and elevated triglycerides in the blood. However, some people may be genetically prone to developing NAFLD and whether it leads to NASH, cirrhosis or liver cancer.

Treatment for NAFLD

Lifestyle changes, healthy eating, regular exercise and avoiding alcohol, are the cornerstone of treatment for early NAFLD. A Mediterranean-style diet is often recommended for the treatment of NAFLD and NASH. Reduce fat intake, limit consumption of simple sugars and choose more fiber-rich vegetables and whole grains, the association stated.

In some cases, medications may be needed to treat Type 2 diabetes, lower cholesterol or reduce weight.

RECOMMENDED STORIES