Noise pollution in India: How sound pollution is damaging hearing and mental health

Noise pollution in India is rising rapidly, affecting hearing and mental health. Know how constant exposure to loud sounds impacts your well-being and daily life.

India, a highly populated country, has been confronted with an increasing menace of noise pollution, especially in the urban regions, where noise pollution has become one of the most common environmental pollutants. Urban noise is incessant in our country, and it is not yet much appreciated as an issue of public health. Here's all you need to know.

Key causes behind rising noise levels

The growth in population, transport needs, car expansion, and road congestion have been some of the factors, which have escalated traffic noise pollution in the past few years. Surveys on the level of noise in various environments have found the average levels to be more than the allowable and beyond what the human ear can handle.

The WHO has suggested 70 dB limit, yet the average Indian urban traffic is regularly between 80 and 100 dB, posing an identified risk of hearing impairment. Although noise pollution has been known to be insidious, it has severe impacts on physical, mental and emotional well-being.

Impact of noise on hearing health

According to Dr Aditi Deb, Consultant of ENT Head and Neck Surgery, Fortis O.P. Jindal Hospital and Research Centre, Noise is an inescapable aspect of our everyday existence and it is gradually affecting our hearing capacity in the long run. Overexposure to noise may slowly damage hearing health causing noise-induced hearing loss. Hearing loss is estimated to be 63 million (6.3%) in India. Luckily, noise pollution-caused hearing loss can be avoided to a considerable extent. The constant ringing or buzzing in the ears is one of the first signs."

How noise affects mental health?

Persistent noises cause the hormones to become more stressed and the central nervous system which may cause anxiety and depression as well as behavioural problems. A recent survey on Bhubaneswar underscored the fact that, after extended periods of exposure to traffic noise, people experience stress, irritation, and other health issues.

Health risks linked to prolonged noise exposure

Prolonged exposure may lead to high blood pressure, dizziness, hearing impairment, temper outbursts, neurological disorders, memory impairment, seizures (particularly in children) and hormonal disequilibrium. Though noise has an impact on all people, certain groups are more susceptible:

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Children and teenagers Over-60 years (60 years and older). Construction, manufacturing or mining workers who are not wearing ear protection. Anxious or neurodevelopmentally impaired people.

Practical ways to reduce noise impact

Tough action on noise control and silent hours.

Green buffers, tougher traffic regulations and improved construction site regulations

Use of personal protective devices, such as earplugs, and good sleep hygiene.

Reducing earphone usage, particularly when loud.

Not to be exposed to high-noise conditions frequently such as nightclubs or concerts.

Controlling overuse of mobile phones by children.

Noise pollution is not only a nuisance in urban areas, but it is a grave danger to almost all body systems. Noise should be considered as a community health concern as people continue to inhabit larger areas and cities get busier. It is crucial to reduce it with viable measures to avert the general health and well-being.

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Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.