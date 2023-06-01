Nocturia: Don't Get Distressed By Frequent Urination, Know How To Prevent It

Excessive urination at night is called 'Nocturia.' Nocturia depends on many factors starting from the age of the person to sleep related conditions like sleep apnea. A person suffering from Nocturia may need to get up and go to the bathroom more than twice during the night. This is not normal for a person. When we are asleep, our body produces less urine and it is more concentrated. People should easily be able to sleep for 6 to 8 hours without any interruption. So, frequent urination at night is biologically impossible unless the person has a special condition.
People who have this condition often get distressed due to this which is completely natural. Getting up a thousand times to pee in the middle of the night will inevitable interrupt their sleep. While this condition may be normal in older adults, it can also happen to people of any age. If a person is suffering from this, he or she requires treatment. Aside from that there are also some preventive measures they can take to reduce symptoms. Keep reading to know more about the signs and symptoms and the prevention strategies.
What Are The Symptoms Of Nocturia?
Symptoms of Nocturia can leave people tired and exhausted because it happens during the night when the person is supposed to be sleeping for 7-8 hours without disruptions.