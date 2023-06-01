Nocturia: Don't Get Distressed By Frequent Urination, Know How To Prevent It

Here is a surprising fact about Nocturia, it can actually happen to anyone at any age, says experts.

Excessive urination at night is called 'Nocturia.' Nocturia depends on many factors starting from the age of the person to sleep related conditions like sleep apnea. A person suffering from Nocturia may need to get up and go to the bathroom more than twice during the night. This is not normal for a person. When we are asleep, our body produces less urine and it is more concentrated. People should easily be able to sleep for 6 to 8 hours without any interruption. So, frequent urination at night is biologically impossible unless the person has a special condition.

People who have this condition often get distressed due to this which is completely natural. Getting up a thousand times to pee in the middle of the night will inevitable interrupt their sleep. While this condition may be normal in older adults, it can also happen to people of any age. If a person is suffering from this, he or she requires treatment. Aside from that there are also some preventive measures they can take to reduce symptoms. Keep reading to know more about the signs and symptoms and the prevention strategies.

What Are The Symptoms Of Nocturia?

Symptoms of Nocturia can leave people tired and exhausted because it happens during the night when the person is supposed to be sleeping for 7-8 hours without disruptions.

The person may wake up more than twice to pee.

If polyuria is present, a person might pee more in volume but not too many times.

Fatigue and sleepiness during the day. This occurs because peeing so frequently can interrupt your typical sleep cycle.

Preventive Measures You Must Take

Aside from getting a proper medical treatments, doctors may also recommend patients to take certain measures to prevent the symptoms from getting too intense. They are:

Water Intake: Do not drink a lot of water or other drinks 4 to 6 hours before going to bed, then you might not have to wake up to pee in between your sleep.

Caffein Intake: Avoid caffeinated beverages.

Alcohol Intake: Avoid alcoholic beverages at night. These are known to trigger symptoms.

Foods That Can Irritate The Bladder: Avoid foods that can irritate your bladder like, spicy foods, chocolate, acidic foods and artificial sweeteners.

Notice Your Symptoms: Pay close attention to what makes your symptoms worse so you can try to modify your habits accordingly.

Exercises: Kegel exercises and pelvic floor physical therapy can help strengthen your pelvic muscles and improve bladder control.

Journaling: Some people find it helpful to keep a diary of what they drink and when. This can help.

