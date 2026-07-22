No ultra-processed foods for 10 days: Here’s what happens to your body when you stop eating it

Health expert believes that food addiction can be broken in days, and not months. Dr. Hyman reveals how these medical condition leaves your body as you stop eating ultra-processed foods for 10 days.

Ultra-processed foods.

Unprocessed or minimally processed foods like carrots, apples, raw chicken, melon, and raw, unsalted nuts are those in their natural state, where vitamins and nutrients are still intact. Whereas processed foods are those that are changed by adding salt, oil, sugar, or other substances.

Explaining ultra-processed foods, Harvard Medicine states, "Ultra-processed foods are made mostly from substances extracted from foods, such as fats, starches, added sugars, and hydrogenated fats. They may also contain additives like artificial colours and flavours or stabilizers. Examples of these foods are frozen meals, soft drinks, hot dogs and cold cuts, fast food, packaged cookies, cakes, and salty snacks."

What Happens When You Avoid Ultra-Processed Foods For 10 Days?

Dr. Mark Hyman, Senior Medical Advisor, Cleveland Clinic, took to Instagram to share the findings on how your body reacts when you stop eating ultra-processed foodsfor 10 days. The doctor says, "Our body is a self-healing miracle, you just have to give it a chance." He claims that by avoiding ultra-processed foods for just 10 days, you may notice migraines disappear, joint pain vanish, brain fog lift, energy return, sleep improve, mood stabilize, and digestive issues resolve."

He continued explaining in the caption that the average American eats 146 pounds of flour and 152 pounds of sugar every year. That's 1 pound of addictive substances per day for every man, woman, and child in America.

Food Addiction Can Be Broken In Days, Not Months

"Sugar is biologically addictive. The food industry uses the same psychology as Big Tobacco, and they've created a generation more addicted to processed food than any generation in human history," Dr. Hyman states.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Hyman, M.D. (@drmarkhyman)

"But here's what they don't want you to know: food addiction can be broken in days, not months. When you stop feeding the addiction, your brain's reward center stops lighting up like a slot machine. Your taste buds regenerate. Your insulin sensitivity improves by 40 per cent. Inflammation markers drop by 25 per cent. Sleep quality increases by 60 per cent. Your body remembers how to heal faster than you think," he added.

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The British Medical Journal also explains that a growing body of data shows instances of exposure to combinations of multiple additives which may have potential 'cocktail effects' with greater implications for human health than exposure to a single additive. Finally ultraprocessed foods can contain contaminants with health implications that migrate from packaging materials such as bisphenols, microplastics, mineral oils, and phthalates.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before starting any new therapy.