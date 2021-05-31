Tobacco has been a leading cause of death and mortality in India. We have millions of people who unnecessarily lose their lives year on year because of tobacco use. According to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey 2020, India is home to over 27 crore tobacco users, and globally it is the second-largest producer and consumer of tobacco products. The survey shows that smoking-attributable annual deaths were about 930,000, while the smokeless tobacco (SLT) attributable annual deaths were about 350,000, together accounting for about 1,280,000 deaths per year or approximately 3500 deaths every day. Moreover, the life expectancy of a smoker is 10 years lesser than the life expectancy of a non-smoker. Also Read - No Tobacco Day 2021: Health Risks Of Smoking Tobacco

Apart from death and diseases, tobacco impacts the economic development of a country. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare states that the total economic costs attributable to tobacco use are 1,04,500 crores (US$ 22.4 billion), of which 16% was direct cost and 84% was indirect cost. Direct medical costs of hospital care and treatment of tobacco attributable diseases amounted to Rs. 16,800 crore (US$ 3.6 billion) and associated indirect morbidity cost amounted to Rs. 14,700 crore (US$ 3.1 billion). Also Read - World No Tobacco Day 2021: No Bigger Motivation For Quitting Tobacco Than Current Health Crisis

Tobacco Consumption: A Major Cause For The Rise In Communicable And Non-Communicable Diseases

Tobacco use is a major risk factor for the four main non-communicable diseases (NCDs) — cardiovascular disease, cancer, chronic lung disease, and diabetes. NCDs are estimated to account for 63% of all deaths in India and these are expected to rise further. Also Read - World No Tobacco Day 2021: Smoking Causes More Deaths In Covid-19 Infection

Cancer

Very few people know that smokeless tobacco consumption or Gutkha is more dangerous as it contains various other chemicals along with tobacco. For example, it has 7% of Magnesium Sulphate whose permissible level as per the government is very low. All these causes the early onset of diseases such as cancer. Also, Cancers related to tobacco consumption has the worst kind of prognosis. This not only impacts the longevity of life but also the quality of life. Apart from Cancer, tobacco consumption also causes some heart and lung diseases. Lung diseases especially chronic pulmonary diseases such as Asthma, emphysema really damage the quality of a patient’s life.

Tuberculosis

Tobacco use is also a risk factor for infectious diseases – tuberculosis (TB) and lower respiratory infections; a health burden that afflicts heavily on the growth and economic development of our nation. Tobacco smoke contains toxic chemicals which cause damages to the linings of the airways and the Lungs. It weakens the immunity of the patient to fight against the TB causing Mycobacterium. More than 20% of the global TB incidence may be attributed to smoking. The percentage of death is higher among TB patients associated with Tobacco use. Both smoking and being exposed to second-hand smoke (other people’s smoke) are significantly associated with TB infection, disease, and mortality.

Arrhythmia

Tobacco consumption also weakens the heart rhythm causing arrhythmia which can lead to Stroke and Heart Failure. And people with Atrial Fibrillation are five times more likely to have a stroke than those without Arrhythmia. The risk of death is also elevated with atrial fibrillation, by two-fold in women and 1.5-fold in men.

Covid-19

Tobacco, being one of the causes behind these NCDs, indirectly puts the tobacco users or/and smokers at risk of being affected by COVID19. Smokers are likely to be more vulnerable to COVID19 as the act of smoking means that fingers (and possibly contaminated cigarettes) are in contact with lips which increases the possibility of transmission of the virus from hand to mouth. Experts have confirmed that smokers are more likely to develop severe symptoms or die from COVID19, as it primarily attacks the Lungs.

Tobacco Consumption Causes Problems For Surgical Procedures

Now, another important aspect of smoking is that it causes huge problems for administering anaesthesia during a surgical procedure in multiple ways. Especially among Gutkha chewer, their mouth opening becomes small and have restricted mouth opening causing extreme difficulty to administer anaesthesia for such surgeries. Additionally, since tobacco consumption weakens the Lungs, recovery of patients from anaesthesia also becomes difficult. Therefore, patients are advised to avoid tobacco at least for a week before surgery.

Impact Of Tobacco On The Environment

The impact that tobacco has on the environment is less well recognized, but the cost humanity and nature pays is huge. In India, particularly we see tobacco spit everywhere. This not only defaces walls and our surroundings but also becomes a key element in transmitting diseases. Especially in these COVID times, this is a serious threat. We must realize that spit is a big contributor to COVID19. Secondly, cigarette butts when thrown off the road cause soil and water pollution. Environment experts said that the butt of a cigarette is made of plasticized Cellulose Acetate, which remains in its original form in the environment for at least 10 to 12yrs. Even after that, it only breaks into smaller particles which contribute to soil and water pollution.

Quit Tobacco To Live A Beautiful Life!

There’s a strong link between smoking and various life-threatening diseases. The sooner you quit, the quicker your body can rebound and repair itself. Nearly 7 of 10 smokers say they want to stop. Quitting smoking is one of the best things you can do for your health. Talk to your doctor about what smoking cessation program or tools would be best for you.

(Authored by Dr Anil Heroor, Head-Surgical Oncology, Fortis Hospital, Mulund & Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi)