No Smoking Day: Vaping May Increase Your Risk Of Developing Diabetes

E-cigarette users are more likely to have prediabetes than people who'd never a vaped or smoked, according to a new study.

Observed every year on the second Wednesday of March, No Smoking Day aims to encourage people worldwide to quit smoking. Are e-cigarettes a good way to help smokers quit smoking? The use of e-cigarettes, often referred to as vaping, is a hotly debated topic among health experts and policymakers. While advocates for e-cigarettes claim that they are a safer alternative to tobacco, which kills millions of people every year, critics argue that it is making youth addicted to nicotine, which is often found in vaping products.

Adding a new twist to this debate, a new study suggested that people who vape may be at higher risk of developing diabetes, even if they don't smoke traditional cigarettes.

The study published March 3 in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine found that adults who used electronic cigarettes were more likely to have prediabetes compared to those who'd never vaped. The link was seen even in e-cigarette users who had never smoked traditional cigarettes.

Prediabetes means your blood sugar levels are higher than normal, but not high enough to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes yet.

For the new study, Biswal's team looked at the date of more than 600,000 U.S. adults who were surveyed between 2016 and 2018 as part of the annual federal health survey.

About 13 per cent of cigarette smokers said that they had been diagnosed with prediabetes compared to 9 per cent of vapers. In comparison to people who'd never smoked or vaped, e-cigarette users had higher odds of being diagnosed with prediabetes. The researchers found that sole e-cigarette users -- who had never smoked the traditional cigarettes -- were 54 per cent more likely to be diagnosed with prediabetes.

Health effects of vaping

Senior researcher Shyam Biswal, a professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health, in Baltimore, noted that their findings do not prove that vaping directly raises the odds of prediabetes.

Nevertheless, he pointed out that cigarette smoking is associated with higher diabetes risk, and research has shown that nicotine and chemicals in tobacco smoke, can affect the body's ability to control blood sugar.

E-cigarettes also contain nicotine, and so it is "certainly plausible" that vaping could influence diabetes risk, Biswal stated.

In addition, e-cigarettes consist of propylene glycol, glycerol, flavorings and other "e-liquid" chemicals whose health effects are not yet fully understood.

This new study adds to ever-widening concerns about the health effects of e-cigarettes.

Another study, presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress last year, revealed that smoking e-cigarettes are as bad as smoking traditional cigarettes. It stated that vaping can cause your blood pressure to spike and can even lead to heart disease and stroke with long-term use.

According to the study authors, nicotine-containing e-cigarettes induce an increase in blood clot formation and a decrease in the ability of small blood vessels to expand and dilate, leading to the increase in heart rate and blood pressure.

E-cigarette contains harmful levels of metals like zinc which can cause cellular oxidative stress, and lead to diseases such as atherosclerosis, coronary heart disease, pulmonary fibrosis, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and lung cancer, if left unchecked.