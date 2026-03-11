No Smoking Day 2026: 7 dangerous effects of secondhand smoke on your heart, lungs and overall health

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
No Smoking Day is observed on the second Wednesday of March every year. This occasion acts as a reminder of the negative consequences of tobacco use and helps people to quit smoking to maintain better health. Although the risks of smoking are a well-established fact, not a lot of individuals acknowledge the fact that anyone who is exposed to secondhand smoke can also develop health complications in the long term.
Secondhand smoke or passive smoking is the smoke that is inhaled by individuals who are in the presence of a smoking person. The World Health Organization (WHO) states, "There is no safe level of exposure to second-hand smoke, which kills over 1 million people every year and causes heart disease, cancer and many other diseases."
Check out these seven significant health hazards associated with secondhand smoke that you cannot overlook:
According to the global health orgaization the only way out of tobacco smoke is to avoid being exposed to it. The adverse effects of passive smoking can be greatly eliminated by creating smoke-free homes, workplaces and communal places. Dr. Arunesh Kumar, Director and HOD - Pulmonology, Paras Health Gurugram, told Healthsite that to mitigate public exposure to secondhand smoke, there is an urgent need for policies and heightened awareness among the masses. The most viable way, according to the doctor through which this goal can be achieved is to employ the strict application of the laws concerning the prohibition of smoking in every public area including areas of work, restaurants and schools and transport.
In his words, "The government can expand smoke-free areas, duty on tobacco products, and start educational programs on the harm of passive smoking. Moreover, warning labels, limitations of tobacco advertising and smoking cessation programs at low costs can significantly decrease the overall intake of tobacco."
