No Smoking Day 2026: 7 dangerous effects of secondhand smoke on your heart, lungs and overall health

No Smoking Day is a designated ocassion to spread awareness about the dangers of tobacco smoke exposure. In 2026, the event falls on March 11, i.e., today.

No Smoking Day is observed on the second Wednesday of March every year. This occasion acts as a reminder of the negative consequences of tobacco use and helps people to quit smoking to maintain better health. Although the risks of smoking are a well-established fact, not a lot of individuals acknowledge the fact that anyone who is exposed to secondhand smoke can also develop health complications in the long term.

What is secondhand smoke?

Secondhand smoke or passive smoking is the smoke that is inhaled by individuals who are in the presence of a smoking person. The World Health Organization (WHO) states, "There is no safe level of exposure to second-hand smoke, which kills over 1 million people every year and causes heart disease, cancer and many other diseases."

Dangerous effects of secondhand smoke

Check out these seven significant health hazards associated with secondhand smoke that you cannot overlook:

High risk of heart disease: Cardiovascular issues are a common health risk associated with secondhand smoke. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) non-smokers who habitually come in contact with tobacco smoke tend to be more susceptible to heart disease. The chemicals in tobacco smoke harm blood vessels and disrupt the normal operation of the heart. Increased risk of lung cancer: Lung cancer is among the gravest dangers of secondhand smoke. According to the CDC, non-smokers exposed to tobacco smoke at home or workplace are at a higher risk of getting lung cancer than those not exposed. Respiratory problems: Secondhand smoke may irritate lungs and airways causing difficulty in breathing. It has the potential to aggravate other conditions like asthma and predispose kids and the elderly to chronic respiratory diseases. Stroke risk: Stroke has also been found to be more likely to occur because of constant exposure to tobacco smoke. The CDC states, "exposure to secondhand smoke has immediate harmful effects on the heart and blood vessels and can cause coronary heart disease and stroke." Harmful effects on children: Children are very susceptible to secondhand smoke. The global health organization estimates that tobacco smoke may pose a risk to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), ear infection, extreme asthma attacks and respiratory diseases in children. Pregnancy complications: Exposure to secondhand smoke during pregnancy may impact both the mother and the unborn child. It has been linked to low birth weight, early birth and developmental delay among infants. Weakened immune system: Constant exposure to tobacco smoke may lower the immune status of the body, leaving victims prone to infection and chronic health problems.

Tips to protect yourself where smoking is prevalent

According to the global health orgaization the only way out of tobacco smoke is to avoid being exposed to it. The adverse effects of passive smoking can be greatly eliminated by creating smoke-free homes, workplaces and communal places. Dr. Arunesh Kumar, Director and HOD - Pulmonology, Paras Health Gurugram, told Healthsite that to mitigate public exposure to secondhand smoke, there is an urgent need for policies and heightened awareness among the masses. The most viable way, according to the doctor through which this goal can be achieved is to employ the strict application of the laws concerning the prohibition of smoking in every public area including areas of work, restaurants and schools and transport.

In his words, "The government can expand smoke-free areas, duty on tobacco products, and start educational programs on the harm of passive smoking. Moreover, warning labels, limitations of tobacco advertising and smoking cessation programs at low costs can significantly decrease the overall intake of tobacco."

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.