No Smoking Day 2026: Here's how smoking can damage your cardiovascular health and blood vessels, study says

It is well known that smoking negatively affects the lungs, but its impact on the blood vessels and the heart is also dangerous. Tobacco smoke has thousands of chemicals with the capacity to harm the cardiovascular system and predispose individuals to develop very serious health problems. Smoking can influence the performance of the heart and blood vessels in various ways such as raising blood pressure to constricting arteries, and so on. Being aware of these dangers will help people make healthier lifestyle decisions and preserve their heart health.
The National institute of health says, "Cigarette smoking causes about 1 in every 5 deaths in the United States each year. It's the main preventable cause of death and illness in the United States. Smoking harms nearly every organ in the body, including the heart, blood vessels, lungs, eyes, mouth, reproductive organs, bones, bladder, and digestive organs. If you have other heart disease risk factors such as unhealthy blood cholesterol levels, high blood pressure, and being overweight or obesity, smoking raises your risk of heart disease even more. Smoking also increases your risk for peripheral artery disease.PAD is when plaque builds up in the arteries that carry blood to your head, organs, arms, and legs. People who have PAD have an increased risk for coronary heart disease, heart attack, and stroke".
Another harmful chemical that is present in cigarette smoke is carbon monoxide, which lowers the level of oxygen that can be carried by the blood. Consequently, the heart has to work more to be able to provide enough oxygen to the body's organs and tissues. This constant stress can eventually weaken the heart and expose it to heart related diseases. Graphic below explains how smoking can affect your heart
Source:NIH
Overall, smoking affects the blood vessels and the heart to a great and detrimental extent. It impairs the arteries, elevates blood pressure, and increases the risk of heart disease and stroke. Most of these effects are reversible with the help of quitting smoking and significantly enhancing the overall condition of the heart. The prevention of cardiovascular disease can be achieved by choosing more healthy lifestyle decisions, and the risk of severe health issues in the future that can be avoided by people.
Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.
