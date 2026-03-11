live

No Smoking Day 2026: Here's how smoking can damage your cardiovascular health and blood vessels, study says

Smoking affects the heart and blood vessels, increasing the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, and stroke, which is why quitting smoking is crucial for better cardiovascular health.

It is well known that smoking negatively affects the lungs, but its impact on the blood vessels and the heart is also dangerous. Tobacco smoke has thousands of chemicals with the capacity to harm the cardiovascular system and predispose individuals to develop very serious health problems. Smoking can influence the performance of the heart and blood vessels in various ways such as raising blood pressure to constricting arteries, and so on. Being aware of these dangers will help people make healthier lifestyle decisions and preserve their heart health.

No Smoking Day 2026: Effect of smoking on the heart

The National institute of health says, "Cigarette smoking causes about 1 in every 5 deaths in the United States each year. It's the main preventable cause of death and illness in the United States. Smoking harms nearly every organ in the body, including the heart, blood vessels, lungs, eyes, mouth, reproductive organs, bones, bladder, and digestive organs. If you have other heart disease risk factors such as unhealthy blood cholesterol levels, high blood pressure, and being overweight or obesity, smoking raises your risk of heart disease even more. Smoking also increases your risk for peripheral artery disease.PAD is when plaque builds up in the arteries that carry blood to your head, organs, arms, and legs. People who have PAD have an increased risk for coronary heart disease, heart attack, and stroke".

Another harmful chemical that is present in cigarette smoke is carbon monoxide, which lowers the level of oxygen that can be carried by the blood. Consequently, the heart has to work more to be able to provide enough oxygen to the body's organs and tissues. This constant stress can eventually weaken the heart and expose it to heart related diseases. Graphic below explains how smoking can affect your heart

Source:NIH

Damage to Blood vessels

Smoking damages the inner lining of the blood vessels. This is because the tobacco smoke contains chemicals that irritate and inflames the walls of blood vessels making them less elastic. The condition may cause an accumulation of fatty deposits referred to as plaque within the arteries. The accumulation of the plaque leads to the hardening and narrowing of the arteries, which is referred to as atherosclerosis. Narrow arteries also minimize supply of blood to vital organs such as the heart and the brain. It increases the prevention of heart attacks, strokes and cardiovascular issues.

Heightened risk of blood clots

The other harmful impact of smoking is the risk of developing blood clots. Smoking causes the blood to be thick and prone to clotting. The clots may obstruct the blood supply to the heart or the brain, causing fatal incidents like heart strokes or strokes. Also, smoking causes the decreases of good cholesterol HDL in the body and an increase of bad cholesterol LDL. This imbalance also adds to the accumulation of plaque and aggravates cardiovascular health.

Effect on cardiovascular prognosis

There are several severe cardiovascular diseases that could be a result of long-term smoking. Individuals who smoke have an increased risk of coronary heart disease, peripheral artery disease and heart failure. Even occasional smoking may damage blood vessels and may promote heart complications. The threat does not just apply to active smokers. The heart and blood vessels can also be harmed by exposure to secondhand smoke making the non-smokers more likely to develop heart disease.

Good things about quitting smoking

The positive aspect is that smoking cessation would go a long way towards improving heart health. In several weeks after discontinuation, the blood flow will improve, and blood pressure will normalise. With time, the chances of heart disease and stroke reduction are gradually reduced. Healthy living practices like exercising on a regular basis, a balanced diet, and the management of stress can also help the heart after discontinuing smoking.

Overall, smoking affects the blood vessels and the heart to a great and detrimental extent. It impairs the arteries, elevates blood pressure, and increases the risk of heart disease and stroke. Most of these effects are reversible with the help of quitting smoking and significantly enhancing the overall condition of the heart. The prevention of cardiovascular disease can be achieved by choosing more healthy lifestyle decisions, and the risk of severe health issues in the future that can be avoided by people.

