No Smoking Day 2026: Early signs your lungs are being damaged by smoking

No Smoking Day 2026: Healthcare professionals note that the best way to prevent lung damage due to cigarette smoke is quitting smoking and early detection of these symptoms. Check out early warning signs:

No Smoking Day 2026: Smoking is one of the biggest public health threats across the world, responsible for over 7 million deaths yearly, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Although many people know about its long-term risks, a large population still decides to ignore sufferings from tobacco-related diseases.

When is No Smoking Day 2026?

To raise awareness about preventable diseases such as cancer, heart disease, stroke and chronic lung conditions associated with cigarette smoke, the WHO hosts 'No Smoking Day' every year on March 11. No Smoking Day is a significant reminder to all smokers that they should re-evaluate their behaviours and give up their habit to improve their health status.

Early warning signs of lung damage due to smoking

Thousands of chemicals in cigarette smoke can infect the lungs and airways. In the long run, smoking may result in severe respiratory illnesses like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and lung cancer. Nevertheless, even prior to the development of these conditions, the body usually sends early warning signs that the lungs are under stress. Here are some early warning signs of lung damage linked to smoking:

Persistent cough: One of the first and most frequent symptoms of lung irritation in smoking is a long-lasting cough. It is also commonly known as the cough of smokers, and it can result because of airways inflammation and mucus. When one coughs weeks or even more often, it is possible that the lungs are not able to get rid of the harmful elements of tobacco smoke. Shortness of breath: Feeling breathlessness when carrying out normal tasks like walking or going up staircases may be a sign of diminished lung capacity. Smoking harms the small air sacs in the lungs that are the ones that deal with oxygen and exchange of carbon dioxide. This damage can cause a problem with breathing over time and decrease physical strength. Recurrent respiratory infections: Smokers can have increased frequency of common cold, bronchitis or chest infection. The tobacco smoke disrupts the immune system of the respiratory system making it difficult to combat bacteria and viruses by the lungs. Recurrent infections can also result in inflammation and permanent destruction of lung tissue. Wheezing or chest tightness: Wheezing refers to a whistling noise during inhalation and is caused by the constriction or inflammation of airways. Breathing problems may also be accompanied by chest tightness or discomfort. These symptoms can be an indicator of irritation of the airways by smoke. Increased mucus production: Another obvious sign that indicates the smoking is influencing the health of the lungs is excessive mucus or phlegm. The lungs increase the amount of mucus secreted as a result of the irritation caused by cigarette smoke. Accumulation of mucus in the airways may cause coughing and difficulty in breathing.

DYK? Smoking can damage the lungs, which can turn the lung tissue a darker color than healthy lung tissue. Keep your lungs healthy stay smoke free. #HealthyLungMonthpic.twitter.com/jdwfDnB5Z6 PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) October 7, 2025

Who is at risk of lung disease?

Anyone who has a habit of smoking is at a higher risk of early lung damage. According to Dr. Vikas Mittal, Director - Pulmonologist, CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, young smokers are equally at risk of suffering early lung damage. He told Healthsite that many believe lung disease can only develop after more than one lifetime of smoking, but it can begin in that same decade.

Talking about how smoking can affect younger people differently, Dr. Mittal notes that these individuals find it more difficult to clear their airways and cough. He said that symptoms such as breathlessness from chest tightening and even mucus production are common in young adults. The Pulmonologist further suggests small changes in daily life such as noticing early signs and smoking cessation, can greatly increase the chances of better lung health in the future. It is important to note that developing chronic lung disease increases as smoking continues and the damage to the lungs increases.

Early detection is key to beating lung cancer! Modern screening technologies like low-dose CT scans can detect lung cancer before symptoms appear. Get screened early!#ScreenForLife#BeatLungCancerpic.twitter.com/tM4AvATDnY Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) November 22, 2023

Tests or screenings to detect early lung damage

There are various examinations available to assess potential lung damage due to smoking. "One of the more common exams is a spirometry exam, which measures the performance of the lungs and their ability to inhale and exhale a certain amount of air within a given period of time. This type of exam is particularly useful for identifying early airway obstructions that are associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)," said Dr. Mittal. "Other specialists may order a chest x-ray or a low-dose computed tomography (CT) scan for highly-smoking individuals as these tests assess structural changes within the lungs or other early abnormalities. Additionally, there are other exams, such as pulse oximetry or arterial blood gas tests, that evaluate the levels of oxygen in the blood. For smokers, check-up exams should be done frequently to assess lung damage and to facilitate the appropriate interventions to avoid the deteriorating disease of the person's lungs."

